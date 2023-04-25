DEWA and RTA collaborate to enhance the shift towards a green economy

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a sponsorship agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA). According to the agreement, RTA will be the Platinum Sponsor of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), which is organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), DEWA, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, for three sessions from 2023 to 2025. This supports the shared vision of DEWA and RTA to support the transition to a green economy and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global platform for sustainability.

The agreement was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the WGEO; and HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The World Green Economy Summit, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is part of the UAE’s contributions to the global community’s collective effort to launch sustainable initiatives to help the world transition into a green economy. The Summit plays a fundamental role in supporting the UAE’s outstanding efforts in climate action, as well as supporting its firm commitment to sustainability, unwavering support for energy and climate change issues, and the development of sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. It also reflects the UAE’s effective and influential role in achieving sustainable, low-carbon economic growth and ensuring a better future for humanity. It provides a strategic platform for developing effective and proactive plans to combat climate change, enhance international cooperation and overcome climate change challenges and risks,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Chairman of the WGEO

“We are pleased with RTA’s sponsorship of the World Government Summit. This supports our shared vision to be part of the UAE’s efforts in climate action and the transition to a sustainable green economy. This year’s edition of the Summit supports the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai Expo City later this year,” added HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that since its launch in 2014, WGES had succeeded in galvanising global efforts to promote the shift towards a green economy and has provided a strategic platform to support

international cooperation to face global challenges, promote sustainable development and investments in the green economy, encourage adoption of effective policies, plans, and initiatives in this area, and discuss pressing issues including climate change and global warming. WGES helps align energy policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, exchanging views on successful sustainability strategies, systems and policies, and using available opportunities to support the transition to a green economy. WGES brings together many leaders, experts and specialists in various areas related to a green economy and sustainable development.

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “The World Green Economy Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has contributed to strengthening the global standing of the UAE in supporting energy and climate change issues as well as initiating and innovating sustainable solutions for occurring challenges, especially in the fields of environment and energy. Such efforts are aimed to build a better thriving future and foster the well-being of all.

“We are pleased to sponsor this global event, which is organised by the World Green Economy Organization, DEWA, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy throughout the next three editions 2023 - 2025. This sponsorship stems from RTA’s keenness to support efforts to raise the profile of Dubai as a global hub in matters related to sustainability and the green economy. It yielded a road map that is bound to result in zero emissions by 2050, in all aspects related to green mobility, infrastructure and the circular economy. This event showcases the role of the UAE in achieving sustainable development and developing solutions to environmental issues and climate change. It coincides with huge efforts that the UAE is undertaking locally and globally related to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declaring 2023 as The Year of Sustainability, under the theme ‘Today for Tomorrow’. It also coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the largest international gathering in the field of climate action,” explained HE Mattar Al Tayer.

“RTA attaches special attention to sustainability and has therefore embodied it in its vision and mission to provide safe and seamless transportation and develop innovative and sustainable road and transport services. RTA is undertaking a host of initiatives related to energy and the green economy, such as fully converting taxis to environmentally-friendly vehicles (hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered) by 2027. The drive is part of a master plan to reduce carbon emissions in taxis in line with the requirements of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and migration to the green economy. Projects in this regard also include the operation of the Air Taxi in 2026 to ease the transportation of individuals in a safe, smooth and sustainable manner integrated with the public transportation network in Dubai,” added HE Mattar Al Tayer.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.