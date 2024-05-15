DEWA announced as Sustainability Strategic Partner of 22nd edition of Arab Media Forum

The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), today announced that the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is the Sustainability Strategic Partner of the 22nd edition of the event. Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum will be held from 27 to 29 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s event will bring together thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape.

DEWA's support for the 22nd edition of the event demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility and its recognition of the vital role the media plays in addressing sustainability—a priority for governments worldwide. The forum will focus on key media issues and advancements across the region and the world, particularly highlighting transformative changes shaping the future of Arab media. The event will also highlight the importance of enhancing regional cooperation and exchanging experiences to address challenges faced by the media sector globally.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said: “In line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance the media’s role in achieving sustainable development across the region, we are proud to support the 22nd Arab Media Forum as the Sustainability Strategic Partner. This partnership underscores DEWA’s commitment to supporting key national initiatives as part of its social responsibility. We firmly believe in the vital role the media plays in raising awareness on various topics that contribute to advancing sustainable development.



“Since its launch, the Arab Media Forum has served as invaluable platform for shaping the future of Arab media, building bridges of communication, and fostering constructive dialogue among media stakeholders. The event supports efforts to overcome challenges facing sustainable development in the Arab world.”



Al Tayer added: “We consider the media a crucial partner in conveying sustainability messages to the public. The media continues to play a significant role in highlighting our efforts to promote the green economy, accelerate the energy transition, address climate change, and implement pioneering renewable and clean energy projects. The sector also plays a crucial role in the success of our initiatives to provide solutions, experiences, and best practices, particularly in innovation and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.”



Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, expressed her appreciation to DEWA for its support of the Arab Media Forum and its significant contributions to the event’s success. She also highlighted the growing partnership between DEWA and DPC over the years and commended DEWA's significant role in strengthening Dubai and the UAE's position as a leader in advancing sustainable development.



“DEWA’s support for the 22nd edition of the Arab Forum embodies the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to foster collaboration and partnerships among government entities to enhance our future readiness and raise people’s quality of life. Our latest partnership with DEWA will further enhance Dubai’s efforts to realise a brighter future for all,” she said.



Maryam Al Mulla, Head of Partnerships and Media Relations at the Dubai Press Club, said: “The partnership between DPC and DEWA reflects our mutual commitment to ensure the success of the AMF and highlight Dubai's commitment to regional media development. We strongly believe that the media is a vital catalyst in bringing positive change across vital sectors. The Dubai Press Club is committed to ensuring that the forum contributes to empowering the media to play a pivotal role in building a sustainable future for people in the region and worldwide.”



The 22nd edition of AMF will feature a series of discussions focused on analysing the key economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.



Day 1 of AMF on 27 May will feature the second Youth Media Forum dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. Day 2 of the event features the prestigious 23rd Arab Media Award, which will honour outstanding achievements in the regional media industry. The forum will also host the Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony, on Day 3, that will recognise the contributions of digital influencers in nine categories.

