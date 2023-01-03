DFM International Investors Roadshow 2023 enlightens US-based institutions on Dubai capital markets’ opportunities and momentum

By Emirates247

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is organizing its first International Investors Roadshow for the year 2023 in the United States, as part of its efforts to reinforce relations between US-based international investment institutions and equity and fixed income issuers in Dubai capital markets.

The DFM International Investors Roadshow, which will be held in New York City between the 12th and 13th of January 2023 in cooperation with Bank of America, aims to connect leading issuers with prominent international institutions that are strengthening their presence in the Dubai market and snapping the increasingly diverse investment opportunities in the region.

Ten companies have already confirmed their participation in the roadshow including three newly listed companies namely, DEWA, Salik, and Empower. This is in addition to Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD, Amanat, Emaar Developments, Dubai Financial Market Company, DP World and Aramex.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "We are delighted to host our first 2023 roadshow as part of our dynamic investor relations’ excellence program and our continuous efforts to further attract international investments to Dubai capital markets. We look forward to reinforcing the successes of our previous roadshows that played an integral role in strengthening links with international institutions. It is extremely encouraging to see issuers’ collaboration and eagerness to participate, and very exciting to welcome our newly-listed issuers which have successfully implemented IPOs on DFM."

He further added, "Our work is pivotal in achieving the objectives of Dubai capital markets’ development strategy. The DFM International Investors Roadshow will provide issuers with a valuable platform to enhance their access to international institutions at a time of high appetite for capital markets in this region. The level of international demand we are seeing is coupled with an obvious drive amongst listed companies to eliminate foreign ownership restrictions. An example of this is the decision by several leading listed companies, including Emaar Properties, Tabreed and Amanat, to allow 100% foreign ownership.”

“We look forward to seeing these relentless efforts come into fruition and achieving our objective to reinforce foreign investors’ presence in our market. 2022, foreign investors accounted for 48.6% of the total trade value and 19.1% of the total market capitalization, which are very positive figures that make us optimistic for the future," Hamed Ali concluded.

