DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) showcased another robust performance in the first half of 2025, with operating revenue of AED 6.4 billion, driving a 16% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to AED 4.3 billion. Double-digit growth in financing and deposits, coupled with improved asset quality, underpinned another historic milestone as the balance sheet surpassed the USD 100 billion mark.

According to the financial results, net profit grew to AED3.7 bn as core business momentum continues, reflecting an improvement in cost of risk.

Balance sheet expanded by 8% YTD to AED373 bn, surpassing the USD100 bn mark. Net Financing Assets grew 12% YTD to AED237 bn, reflecting healthy demand across key customer segments. On the wholesale front, both local and cross-border businesses contributed to this growth across sectors such as sovereigns, utilities, and aviation. The consumer business also recorded solid growth across all product lines.

Sukuk portfolio grew 9% YTD to AED89 bn. This portfolio largely comprises of high-quality and well-rated sovereigns and FIs. Customer Deposits rose 14% YTD to AED284 bn, underpinned by robust customer acquisition and retention.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of DIB, said, “The financial sector plays a central role in reinforcing this foundation. Within it, DIB has sustained its performance through sound governance and a steadfast commitment to value-based banking. The results delivered in the first half of the year reflect a legacy of progress shaped by five decades of alignment with the nation’s development agenda.

‘’This year marks a defining milestone in that journey. Since its founding in 1975, DIB has evolved into a leading Islamic financial institution, with more than AED 65 billion in market capitalisation and AED 370 billion in assets. In the first half of 2025, the bank surpassed $100 billion in total assets. This is a marker not only of scale, but also of adaptability and nimbleness to respond to the everchanging global landscape. This progress affirms the strength of a long-term strategy grounded in trust, resilience, and clarity of purpose,'' he added.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, commented: '' Despite the volatilities around we delivered a significant 16% rise in pre-tax profit which exceeded AED 4.3 billion. Whilst the introduction of corporate tax this year adds a new element, our post-tax profit also came in strong at AED3.7 billion, a solid increase of 10%.''