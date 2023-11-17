DIEZ Elevates Customer Experience with Sprinklr's Conversational AI Chatbots and Unified-CXM Platform

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), home to more than 5000 companies across its three economic zones: Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC), has adopted Sprinklr’s (NYSE: CXM) cutting-edge Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) systems to elevate and refine its customer service capabilities.



As a prominent contributor to Dubai and the UAE’s economic development, DIEZ is keen to continuously strengthen its customer service processes to align with the evolving expectations of its valued stakeholders. In its ongoing pursuit of enhancing customer satisfaction, DIEZ has embarked on a journey to deploy AI-powered chatbots and integrate its customer service operations seamlessly across digital channels, employing Sprinklr's Conversational AI Chatbots, complemented by Sprinklr Service Seats and a Salesforce Connector.

By harnessing the power of Sprinklr's Conversational AI and Unified-CXM platform, DIEZ will streamline its contact center operations, delivering rapid and efficient service on a multitude of channels, including live chat, email, and WhatsApp. DIEZ’s customer service agents will leverage Sprinklr's advanced capabilities to manage customer inquiries in multiple languages, all from a single, integrated Sprinklr dashboard. Sprinklr’s Salesforce integration will also aid in harmoniously adapting the overall customer experience.

Badr Buhannad, Chief Corporate Support Officer at (DIEZ), said: "At the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), our mission has always been to drive economic growth and innovation in Dubai and the UAE. In this era of digital transformation and evolving customer expectations, our unwavering commitment to providing outstanding service through our customer’s preferred digital channels remains steadfast. Our collaboration with Sprinklr, harnessing their cutting-edge Conversational AI Engine and Unified-CXM platform, will redefine customer convenience and enhance the ease of doing business, in line with our objectives to deliver an exceptional experience seamlessly across different digital channels.”



Sprinklr is equally enthusiastic about collaborating with DIEZ on this journey. Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA at Sprinklr, said, "DIEZ has been at the forefront of Dubai's economic development. We're honored to have the opportunity to support DIEZ in maintaining its customer-centric focus by building a digital global customer service center on Sprinklr's unified platform."



DIEZ, at its core, plays a pivotal role in Dubai's economic ecosystem. It serves as a catalyst for business growth and investment, offering strategic economic zones and facilitating an environment conducive to innovation and commerce. By partnering with Sprinklr, DIEZ aims to bolster its commitment to customer-centricity, providing businesses within its economic zones with the tools and support needed to thrive in the modern digital landscape.



This partnership marks a significant milestone for both DIEZ and Sprinklr, demonstrating the power of Sprinklr's conversational AI platform in delivering exceptional customer service and driving organizational growth.

