DIFC Courts reinforces commitment to sustainability with IT infrastructure at world's largest solar-powered data centre

By E247

• Moro Hub’s data centre will offer a range of colocation and disaster recovery services

• Stringent privacy capabilities, equipped with the latest in security and monitoring technology

• Ground-breaking solutions include cybersecurity and cyber recovery, colocation services, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT)

• Deployment to green data centre coincides with the UAE hosting COP 28 climate conference

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has entered a new phase of sustainability by the expansion of its digital infrastructure storage which will be hosted in Moro Hub’s world’s largest solar-powered green data centre.

Moro Hub is a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC). It’s green data center, which located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, was inaugurated recently by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The facility’s integrated solutions are designed to provide next-generation services in the areas of digital transformation, cloud and hosting services, cybersecurity, IoT services and professional and managed services, as well as Moro services supported by ChatGPT technology.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts. Moro Hub and DIFC Courts represent a shared vision that focuses on sustainability. We are confident that having them as a key associate with our data centre will help both the organisations accelerate towards the net zero goals strategically. Being equipped with the latest technologies and solutions, Moro Hub’s largest solar-powered data centre is a great platform for the DIFC Courts to host their critical data and information. We are confident that this transition will not only enable the DIFC Courts to increase efficiencies, but also improve cost effectiveness. Moreover, the data centre can provide the DIFC Courts with services to scale their needs as an when required, enabling them to make business-critical transactions with speed and ease,” said Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Moro Hub’s data centre will offer a range of colocation and disaster recovery services. With the latest in technology and infrastructure, the new data centre is designed to meet the stringent security and privacy requirements of businesses and is equipped with the latest in security and monitoring technology. The data centre is also designed to be highly scalable and flexible, allowing the DIFC Courts digital ecosystem to easily add or remove capacity as its needs change.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said: “The DIFC Courts, in partnership with Moro Hub, is pleased to enter this next phase of sustainable expansion of our digital infrastructure. This partnership is designed to meet our growing demand for more robust solutions and further increase a secure and reliable way to protect our critical data, applications, and systems from unexpected disruptions. As the DIFC Courts expands its digital ecosystem by offering new technology driven services to the public, we strive to minimise downtime and ensure user data and systems are always available. We are also proud to complete this transition to Moro Hub’s facility during the Year of Sustainability and to further demonstrate our commitment to spearhead sustainable public court services and to strengthen the UAE’s sustainable economy.”

Moro Hub’s green data centre features ground-breaking solutions from Dell Technologies, Microsoft, and Huawei, including the latest advances in cybersecurity and cyber recovery as a service, cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Moro Open Cloud and more. Using 100% renewable energy, the Uptime TIER III-Certified data centre has a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW).

In 2022, the DIFC Courts launched a global digital vault engineered to help address issues of storage privacy and integrity and security of documents to enable individuals to now transfer this data to one secure location. ‘tejouri’ enables the upload and secure storing of documents ranging from insurance contracts, title deeds, Wills, and financial certificates, to images and multimedia files and can be utilised by all individuals globally.

All uploaded life admin files will be secured under the highest standards of security regulation, using multiple factors of authentication, encrypted data, personalised biometric information, and safe-keeping ledgers through advanced cryptography. Using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), the vault also ensures the transmission of your entire portfolio to your designated stakeholders, or loved ones, at a key time.

Confirmed as the first regional paperless court in 2021, statistics confirm that the DIFC Courts is not only maintaining all services, but is simultaneously increasing operational efficiency, substantially increasing digital Orders & Judgments, issuing over 1,500 in digital format in 2022, as well as over 95% of hearings conducted remotely.

This rapid transition to fully digital remote hearings also aligns the DIFC Courts with the directive issued in June 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, with the Ministry of Justice instructed to hold 80% of litigation sessions virtually on a permanent basis.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.