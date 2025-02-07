DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop next generation of national leaders in financial services

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has launched the Dubai Financial Experts Program. The initiative aims to develop the next generation of Emirati leaders who will drive innovation within financial institutions in Dubai, the UAE, and globally.

The programme, designed to graduate Emirati leaders, is being delivered in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD). The initiative is tailored to enhance the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of Emiratis in the financial services sector, as well as develop their entrepreneurial mindsets and leadership skills.

Tailored programmes

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of DIFC, emphasised that Dubai continues to qualify and empower its creative Emirati talents, providing them with the highest levels of knowledge and experience, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The programme supports the goal to launch specialised programmes that train national leaders capable of strengthening the UAE's position as a global economic hub and achieving the targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum stressed.

New generation of qualified professionals

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD, stated that the Dubai Financial Experts Program reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision to develop a new generation of leaders equipped to steer transformative projects and key economic sectors, while also managing, developing, and innovating within leading financial institutions, both locally and regionally.

Developing national talents

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC, said the programme has been designed to enhance national talent with the latest tools and expertise in financial services and leadership skills.

“This programme aligns with the DIFC’s 2030 strategy, which focuses on leading the future of finance, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Target group

The programme targets UAE nationals between the ages of 25 and 35 who have 5 to 10 years of professional experience, including financial sector experience. Ideal candidates will have a strong educational background, demonstrated leadership as team leaders or strategic project managers, and a clear drive for success. Selection will be based on a comprehensive assessment of leadership and financial competencies.

Six-part programme

The Dubai Financial Experts Program is a comprehensive six-part programme designed to develop future leaders in finance. It features specialised courses on leadership and innovation in future financial services, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, and complemented by partnerships in Silicon Valley.

Participants will receive advanced training and mentorship from leading experts and innovators in the field and gain practical experience through world-class job shadowing opportunities at major financial institutions.

A capstone project, focused on delivering tangible impact and transferring acquired knowledge to the workplace, is a central element of the programme. Participants will also benefit from exclusive sessions with prominent financial and economic leaders. The programme culminates in a graduation ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum 2025.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development aims to “Create Leaders for Tomorrow” by cultivating the next generation of Emirati leaders. Through specialised programmes and targeted initiatives, the Center identifies, develops, and empowers leaders at all levels.

These programmes equip participants with the diverse skills necessary to navigate a rapidly changing landscape, adapt to new developments with agility and intelligence, and make informed decisions to address future challenges. The Center fosters leaders with the competence and broad perspectives required to create innovative solutions for tomorrow's complex issues.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.