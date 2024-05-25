Digital Dubai announces Dubai Pavilion at GITEX Africa 2024

Digital Dubai announced today the participation of Dubai in GITEX Africa 2024, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco from 29 to 31 May. The event is poised to attract national-level participation from the African continent and various other countries from across the globe.

Digital Dubai is organizing the Dubai Pavilion at this event which witness the participation of other 8 government including Digital DEWA, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Security Industry Regulatory Agency, DP World, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Customs, and Department of Economy and Tourism. Together they will showcase a range of Dubai's pivotal projects and initiatives related to digital transformation which will highlight the future in this promising industry that have enhanced the city’s position as a gateway to leadership and excellence. Dubai has established a solid reputation in this field at the regional and global levels.



Commenting on this distinguished participation, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “We view international events such as GITEX Africa as a crucial platform for attendance and engagement. Our attendance at this event comes in line with of the vision of the wise leadership in the UAE, which prioritizes supporting the efforts of our friends in the African continent aiming at enhancing the role of innovation and modern technology in realizing a comprehensive and sustainable economic renaissance. This participation enables us to identify the opportunities within the realm of digital transformation in Africa, and to discuss prospects for cooperation, collaboration and investment between the UAE and other participating countries.”



“In Dubai, we are proud of what has been achieved in digital transformation and digital government. We have significant strides, accumulating vast experience and qualitative accomplishments that have solidified Dubai’s status as a global destination for major companies seeking to broaden their operations, as well as for top talents and experts in this domain. Through this participation, we also look forward to learning about the latest developments in modern technology and understand how we can leverage and deploy these advancements to further enhance our comprehensive digital transformation endeavors in Dubai and across the UAE as a whole”. H.E. added.



The Dubai Pavilion at the event will witness the unveiling of a number of qualitative initiatives and projects, in addition to organizing a series of business meetings attended by representatives of participating government entities, as well as with decision-makers in private sector companies, with the aim of discovering prospects for cooperation and partnership.



The event will witness the participation of 130 countries and will work to enhance international exchanges and collaborations, enhancing its position and role to become a major platform for innovation and economic development in Africa.





