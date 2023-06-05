Digital Revolution in the MENA Job Market: 90% of Companies Set to Embrace Online Recruitment and Virtual Technologies

A new survey by Bayt.com, the Middle East's #1 job site, reveals a significant shift towards online recruitment solutions and virtual technologies in the Middle East and North Africa job market. According to the Recruitment Practices in the MENA Poll 2023, 93% of respondents plan to use an online recruitment solution in 2023 as the industry adapts to the digital era.

The survey highlights the importance of accessing the largest choice of talent (47%) and the ability to test and assess candidates online (24%) for a successful hire. To accomplish this, MENA companies (90%) are adopting or planning to adopt a fully online recruitment process in 2023.

"We are witnessing a remarkable shift in recruitment practices across the MENA region, with companies increasingly embracing online solutions and virtual technologies to streamline their hiring processes and secure top talent," said Ahmed Adwan, Head of Employer Solutions at Bayt.com. "As the industry continues to evolve, Bayt.com is committed to providing innovative tools and resources that empower recruiters and job seekers alike to navigate this new landscape and achieve their goals."

Companies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of online recruitment tools, which enable them to access a wider pool of candidates. In the survey, CV search (43%) and job postings (36%) were identified as the most supportive tools when hiring, followed by online applicant tracking systems (11%) and video interviewing platforms (10%).

Survey data also reveals that online recruitment tools offer various benefits, including cost and time effectiveness (49%), better-quality candidates (20%), ease of use (17%), and larger talent pools (14%). As technology continues to evolve, further advancements in digital recruitment practices are likely, making it an exciting time for both employers and job seekers in the MENA region.

In addition to online recruitment solutions, the survey demonstrates the growing prominence of virtual technologies in the region. Virtual interviews are widely accepted as a reliable alternative to physical interviews, with 62% of respondents strongly agreeing and 21% somewhat agreeing. The poll also indicates a strong expectation for the increase of virtual job fairs over the next few months, with 67% strongly agreeing and 17% somewhat agreeing.

Online recruitment solutions and virtual technologies will continue to shape the future of hiring practices in the MENA region by addressing key challenges such as the lack of qualified candidates (33%) and poor recruitment process management (34%). In fact, the top goal for recruiters in 2023 is adopting virtual recruiting technologies (41%), followed by improving the quality-of-hire (36%).

From a job seeker’s point of view, online job sites (62%) are expected to be the most reliable job source in the next few months, surpassing company websites (18%), social media (17%), and magazines and newspapers (3%). With features like CV builders and personalized job alerts, online job sites provide an efficient and effective way for candidates to navigate the job market.

Data for the Recruitment Practices in the MENA Poll 2023 was collected online from April 2 to May 3, 2023. Results are based on a sample of 2,304 respondents from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Sudan among others.

