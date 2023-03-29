DMA completes the installation of mooring buoys for free use in Dubai waters

By E247

The Dubai Maritime Authority of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation announced the complpetion of mooring buoys for free use in various locations in the Emirate of Dubai, in an effort to encourage and facilitate recreational activities for marine craft users in the Emirate's waters.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said that the Authority has completed the work of installing mooring buoys out of its keenness to promote and support marine tourism in the emirate, in accordance with international best practices.

Sheikh Saeed stressed that the Authority is working to meet the needs of the entertainment sector while ensuring maritime safety for all users of marine means, by reviewing the best practices used globally, in addition to reviewing the work mechanisms and all systems used to ensure their conformity with the approved local laws and regulations.

Sheikh Saeed continued: “Towards implementation of the vision of the wise leadership, we are committed to developing a safe marine environment for all customers, both individuals and companies”.

Sheikh Saeed pointed out that the Dubai Maritime Authority employs its distinguished expertise in the maritime sector in order to raise the levels of efficiency and quality of all marine services and facilities it provides for the benefit of its customers and partners by providing marine facilities supported by advanced infrastructure and qualified human cadres.

