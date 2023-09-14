- DMCC announces 30% increase in swiss company registrations in two years at its first international roadshow in geneva and zurich

DMCC, the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has successfully concluded its first ever Made For Trade Live roadshow in Switzerland. Throughout the roadshow, which covered the Swiss cities of Geneva and Zurich, DMCC hosted business leaders from across Switzerland to showcase Dubai's unique business environment to companies looking to expand internationally.

Held in partnership with the Swiss Business Council UAE, Swiss Group and Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event saw senior DMCC executives brief business leaders from various sectors on the ease of doing business in Dubai through DMCC, one of the world's most interconnected business districts. Throughout the roadshow, DMCC showcased Dubai's world-class infrastructure, unique industry-specific offerings, wide range of services and business-friendly environment, which have cemented its reputation as an international business and trade hub.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Bilateral trade between the UAE and Switzerland has now reached over USD 21 billion, and the UAE is Switzerland's most important trading partner in the Middle East. With over 400 Swiss businesses in our free zone, DMCC is overwhelmingly the destination of choice for Swiss multinationals as well as SMEs, a key driver of bilateral trade and investment between the UAE and Switzerland. Through this roadshow, we will further boost our deep trade relationship with the Swiss business community, especially given areas of significant mutual interest such as energy, precious metals and gemstones.”

Commenting on the occasion, HE Dr. Hissa Abdulla Ahmed AL Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Swiss Confederation, said: “The UAE and Switzerland have a long-standing relationship and a deep history, one that is marked by cultural exchange, diplomatic ties and enduring friendship. The relationship continues to grow as this year alone has witnessed various official visits and collaborations between the two countries, bolstering strategic relations and bilateral cooperation in various development, economic and financial fields of common interest. I am delighted to be at this convention to promote the investment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates, moreover to showcase the rich tapestry of opportunities that our nation can offer Swiss businesses. Through collaboration and innovation, we aim to strengthen the bonds between our two countries, fostering economic growth and mutual prosperity.”

Michael Lane, President, Swiss Business Council UAE, added: “The UAE is an important economic player in the region, and Dubai has risen to the global stage as a leading hub for business and trade. Our partnership with DMCC is rooted in the desire to strengthen bilateral relations between both nations and take them to new heights. We are confident that this roadshow has demonstrated to Swiss businesses the diverse opportunities available to expand their operations in the region and beyond through Dubai and DMCC.”

DMCC's Made for Trade Live roadshows play an important role in positioning Dubai as a thriving hub for trade by showcasing its unique business-friendly environment and attracting FDI to the emirate, to which DMCC contributes 11%. Building on the record-breaking performance achieved in 2022, DMCC attracted 1,456 new companies in H1 2023 to its business district, bringing its total number of member companies to over 23,000.

