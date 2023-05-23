DMCC Appoints Global Consultancy BSBG to Lead the Second Phase of its Uptown Dubai District

DMCC has entered a strategic partnership with Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) that will see the global architecture, design, and engineering firm deliver the second phase of DMCC’s flagship Uptown Dubai district.

Engaged for lead consultancy, design and executive architecture, interior design, and structural engineering for the project, BSBG will deliver the next two commercial towers within Uptown Dubai. The mid-rise towers will be 28 and 21 storeys, featuring a total of approximately 67,500 square metres of commercial space and 5,000 square metres for retail and F&B.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony at DMCC headquarters by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with BSBG represented by Managing Partner Alistair McMillan, Senior Partners Andrew Bereza and Scott Orwin, and Group Design Director Michael Lewis.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Spanning a total of 5.8 million square feet, Uptown Dubai will redefine premium mixed-use communities. Through this partnership with BSBG – a global leader in delivering projects of this scale – we are one sizeable step closer to this vision. These two towers will be a strong addition to our ever-growing district, helping us meet the high levels of FDI we continue to attract with a premium commercial offering.”

DMCC’s Uptown Dubai is one of the most anticipated new masterplan developments in the UAE, with its flagship 81-storey skyscraper, Uptown Tower, becoming one of the most sought-after commercial addresses in the emirate; all office units within the tower were fully pre-leased in Q3 of 2022, reflecting the development’s significant draw for international investments. The 22 floors of office units at Uptown Tower are expected to be delivered in June 2023.

BSBG Managing Partner Alistair McMillan expressed his delight at the new partnership with DMCC and the opportunity to design and deliver the second phase of the Uptown Dubai masterplan. “We are very pleased to have partnered with DMCC on this exciting commercial project, which is of huge importance as the Uptown Dubai masterplan comes to life.”

He added: “DMCC’s Uptown Dubai District has become one of Dubai’s most dynamic mixed-use developments, and with our combined design and technical expertise, BSBG is well-positioned to support DMCC in realising its vision for a benchmark mixed-use development of the future.”

Further details of the second phase of Uptown Dubai will be announced as the project progresses through the initial design phase and into construction.

