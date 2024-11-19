DMCC concludes 2024 dubai precious metals conference, gathers over 800 global industry leaders, uae minister of economy predicts ‘transformative era’ for gold

DMCC – the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai – has successfully concluded the 12th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), convening over 800 global industry leaders and stakeholders to chart the next phase of growth for the future of precious metals. The event was held in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Under the theme “The Future of Precious Metals: Modernising Trade in a Multipolar Market”, industry experts and regulators explored emerging trends, innovations and challenges within the precious metals sector. Key discussions centred on the role of BRICS members, including the UAE, in reshaping global physical trade dynamics and the rise of a so-called ‘gold corridor’ forming across Asia, and the critical importance of leveraging advances in technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain to boost traceability, provenance and responsible sourcing.

During his keynote address, His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member & UAE Minister of Economy, said: “Today, the UAE stands as a vital hub for international trade in precious metals, attracting businesses and investments from around the world. This success is underpinned by advanced infrastructure and forward-thinking regulations, as well as an unwavering commitment to traceability best practices, which make the UAE a trusted destination for industry players. Through DMCC’s world-class facilities and support, gold companies operating in the UAE enjoy unparalleled opportunities to thrive. As we look to the future, the gold industry is poised for a transformative era shaped by sustainability, innovation, and advanced technology.”

Delegates were welcomed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, who said: “Amid transformative changes in the landscape, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leading hub for precious metals trade. This year’s Dubai Precious Metals Conference is testament to our growth, gathering over 800 global leaders from around the world and across the gold and silver value chains to drive crucial conversations and address the industry’s most pressing topics. As we navigate this pivotal moment, Dubai will continue to provide the precious metals industry with the infrastructure, world-class ecosystems and ease of doing business needed to drive innovation, collaboration and growth, as we seize the momentum to drive the next chapter for the industry.”

International best-selling author Jordan Belfort, best known as the real “Wolf of Wall Street”, appeared as VIP guest speaker and gave an in-depth presentation on the keys to professional success and building vision, resilience and entrepreneurship in business.

The conference panels provided a comprehensive overview of the evolving precious metals landscape, highlighting the growing influence of BRICS nations, the challenges in supply chain integrity and the transformative role of technology. Discussions emphasised the UAE’s critical role as a refining and trading hub amid the rise of China and India as dominant gold consumers, alongside the potential establishment of a BRICS Gold Exchange to reshape global trade flows.



Experts also addressed pressing issues such as supply constraints, the impact of geopolitical risks on central bank gold reserves, and the need for multilateral funding to bolster resource development in emerging markets. The adoption of technologies like AI, IoT and blockchain was identified as a key driver of growth, efficiency and transparency in the precious metals supply chain, paving the way for a more digitised and resilient industry.

The DPMC 2024 was held with the support of several prominent sponsors, led by Title Sponsor Sam Precious Metals and Platinum Sponsor Gold Standard. The World Gold Council joined as the Thought Leadership Partner. Emirates Minting and Emirates Gold participated as Gold Sponsors, with Ashoka Global DMCC, AKW, Suntech Business Solutions DMCC and DPMS Global Consulting as Silver Sponsors.

The DPMC is one of DMCC’s flagship annual events held to gather public and private sector leaders from across each segment of the precious metals value chain to discuss the most important trends within the global industry. Now successfully held for 12 editions, DPMC has become one of the pinnacles of the global precious metals’ events calendar.

