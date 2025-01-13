DMCC, Dubai Police Partner to Boost JLT & Uptown Dubai Safety with Advanced Drone Network

Dubai Police’s Drone Box system deployed in high-rise district for the first time

Advanced drone network to enhance emergency response capabilities, including reducing deployment time and providing key data for decision making during an emergency

DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has partnered with Dubai Police to expand its innovative drone network to enhance security and situational awareness in one of Dubai's leading business districts.

Deployed across DMCC’s Uptown Dubai and Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) communities, the partnership represents the first time that the advanced Drone Box system will be utilised to monitor high-rise buildings. It marks a significant step in Dubai Police's commitment to smart technology integration for urban safety, significantly enhancing emergency response capabilities and remote monitoring in high-rise environments.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The Drone Box system is one of the world’s most advanced drone technologies, playing a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s public safety. The use of the Drone Box system in DMCC’s JLT and Uptown Dubai communities marks the first time this technology is used for high-rise buildings, demonstrating our commitment to providing the very best experience across our districts. Our latest partnership with Dubai Police shows we continue to set the standards for smart, innovative and secure urban living in one of Dubai’s most vibrant communities.”

Captain Mohammed Omar Almuhairi, head of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre (UASC) at the General Department of Operations, elaborated on the significance of the initiative: "The Drone Box system is a city-wide initiative by Dubai Police that has proven crucial in reducing emergency response times and providing vital data to support decision-making processes. Together with DMCC, we aim to leverage these aerial capabilities to enhance public safety and situational awareness in one of the world's fastest-growing free zones and business hubs."

The system is developed by Ondas Autonomous Systems (NASDAQ: ONDS) and provided by its UAE company Airobotics DMCC. It is also certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), making it one of the world’s most advanced drone technologies.

This is the first time the system will be fully utilised for high-rise buildings, demonstrating Dubai Police's innovative approach to ensuring safety in densely populated urban areas and business hubs. The drones can operate beyond visual line-of-sight and are engineered to respond swiftly to incidents, gathering critical data to support decision-making processes.

First unveiled by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2021, the Drone Box initiative reinforces Dubai's global leadership in smart city innovations and adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance public safety and security.

