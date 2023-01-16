DMCC e-commerce ecosystem to boost the e-commerce sector in the MENA region with a value of $32 billion

By Emirates247

DMCC – the world's flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has launched the DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem to accelerate the growth of the e-commerce sector across the MENA region, which is currently valued at USD 32 billion and is expected to reach USD 50 billion by 2025.

DMCC is currently home to over 290 companies in the e-commerce space including Deliveroo, Instashop, Cafu, Class Pass and JUSTLIFE.

The DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem aims to capitalise on burgeoning demand in the sector. It will allow small and medium e-commerce companies to operate from a convenient location with easy access to workspaces, order fulfilment services and delivery options. With its leading trade infrastructure and its focus on increasing the ease of doing business, DMCC is well placed to facilitate the sector’s growth.

The new ecosystem is being launched in partnership with the Middle East’s largest self-storage provider, The Box. Alongside providing members with access to a wide range of storage solutions, from lockers to warehouses, The Box and DMCC will offer an accelerator programme designed to support e-commerce entrepreneurs and SMEs. The Box DMCC Accelerator Programme will provide subsidised rates for storage and DMCC licensing, as well as one-on-one mentorship sessions, tailored workshops and access to exclusive networking opportunities with DMCC’s community of over 22,000 businesses.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Rapid digitalisation across the UAE and the wider region is driving growth in the e-commerce sector at an unprecedented rate. This growth is being compounded by trends such as social media influencers selling products through their channels, as well as established brands increasingly turning to online sales. As such, there is a timely and apparent need for a comprehensive platform that provides everything e-commerce businesses need to succeed. This is precisely what the DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem aims to deliver, so we are proud to bring this to the market with our partner, The Box.”

Separate to the accelerator programme, companies interested in joining the DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem will be able to choose from three packages: Basic, Starter and Premium+. Through these packages, e-commerce businesses will receive up to a 50% discount on a DMCC business license, a co-working desk or private office space and storage solutions through The Box.

Wadih Haddad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Box, added: “Storage, fulfilment and last mile delivery are critical to the success of any e-commerce business. We are delighted to partner with DMCC to support the ever-growing needs of the e-commerce ecosystem by providing access to our state-of-the-art infrastructure enabling e-commerce entrepreneurs and SMEs to fulfil their brand promise. We are proud to support the thriving sector through our joint accelerator programme, which is set to have a tremendous impact on the e-commerce community across the region.”

DMCC’s e-commerce business licenses cover a wide range of activities within the sector, including trading, payment services, delivery services and related consulting services.

To learn more about the DMCC E-Commerce Ecosystem and to set up your own e-commerce business at the world’s leading free zone, visit https://landing.dmcc.ae/e-commerce-ecosystem.

