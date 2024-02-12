DMCC-Qx Lab AI partnership to advance groundbreaking hybrid generative ai solutions for businesses

DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has partnered with the Dubai-based artificial intelligence firm Qx Lab AI as it gears up to launch the DMCC AI Centre later this year.



Through its ‘Ask Qx’ platform, Qx Lab AI offers generative AI capabilities that can be integrated into services such as online chat functions or used by businesses and individuals to enhance productivity. Ask QX’s unique neural architecture offers unprecedented scalability for the product, providing a digital infrastructure that can benefit firms by reducing overall computational power costs, building up platform security, and creating a protective shield against potential data breaches. With this groundbreaking technology, QX Lab AI aims to become the first AGI company in the world to access and leverage 372 billion parameters.



Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “In a short space of time AI has emerged as the single biggest force reshaping the way we do business – and we have barely scratched the surface of its potential. As we prepare for the imminent launch of DMCC’s AI Centre, I am delighted to be partnering with Qx Lab AI whose unique generative AI platform and revolutionary neural architecture will provide DMCC and its members with unprecedented opportunities to enhance efficiency, productivity, and platform security at scale. This is just one example of the innovations we are pioneering from DMCC, reinforcing Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading technology and AI hubs for years to come.”



Tilakraj Parmar, Co-Founder and CEO, QX Lab AI, added: “The significant amount of money invested globally in AI research and deployment is just the start of a seismic shift in the way we all operate – both professionally and personally. We are glad to bring our AI capabilities to DMCC and its 24,000 member companies as we position Dubai at the forefront of AI research and deployment.”



DMCC has created a range of innovation-focused ecosystems to advance Dubai’s status as a driving force in the development and adoption of next-generation technologies and industries. The DMCC Crypto Centre is home to over 600 Web3 firms, making it the largest concentration of crypto and blockchain companies in the region. Since its launch in 2023, the DMCC Gaming Centre has welcomed over 100 gaming companies, from developers and publishers to esports teams and software engineers, positioning Dubai as a hub for the immersive form of entertainment.



