DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC has announced growth of 13 percent of companies from Singapore joining its international business district in the past 12 months.

The figures were revealed during DMCC’s first-ever roadshow on the ground in Singapore as part of its efforts to attract Singaporean business to Dubai. DMCC is now home to over half of the estimated total Singaporean businesses operating in the UAE.

DMCC signed a partnership agreement with Hawksford, the international business services provider, to streamline company setup in DMCC’s district. Hawksford will provide advisory and registration, accounting and tax support to businesses, attracting new companies to DMCC.

Singapore represents one of DMCC’s strategic target markets, with a range of opportunities across tech, commodities and trade underpinned by a deepening relationship as Singaporean firms seek efficiencies through Dubai.

With nearly 400 Singaporean companies now registered in DMCC, the business district is rapidly expanding its status as a critical gateway for businesses from Southeast Asia looking to grow internationally.

The event saw senior DMCC executives engage directly with over 100 Singaporean business leaders, providing tailored insights into how Dubai can serve as a launchpad for international growth and investment diversification.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, “Our first in-person Made For Trade Live roadshow in Singapore comes at a time of accelerating cooperation between our two nations, with bilateral trade reaching US$18.7 billion last year.”

Tommaso Barindelli, Head of Business Development at Hawksford Dubai, stated, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for our firm and a valuable opportunity for our current and future clients.”

DMCC is currently home to over 25,000 companies from 180 countries, covering every sector and industry. The district contributes 15 percent of Dubai’s annual FDI inflows and 7 percent of Dubai’s GDP.

