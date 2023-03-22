DMCC to launch new UAE Gold and Silver bullion coins in partnership with Czech Mint as part of 2023 gold focus

By E247

trade and enterprise – has unveiled prototypes of a new series of gold and silver bullion coins that celebrate the achievements of the UAE over the last 50 years. The coins will be made available for purchase after Ramadan.

Announced at the 2022 edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), the coins are the result of a partnership with Czech Mint, the official supplier of currency coins to the Czech Republic’s central bank. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Mr Michal Drtina, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Czech Mint.

Representing the success of the UAE, the new prototype bullion coins feature a range of designs including the image of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi to reflect the UAE’s standing as a major global cultural destination.

This unveiling marks DMCC’s role to support the gold and precious metals trade landscape globally, which will build up throughout the year and culminate in DMCC’s annual Dubai Precious Metals Conference later this year. As one of the global precious metals industry’s must-attend events, the DPMC seeks to seize opportunities and tackle the challenges faced by the sector.

DMCC will be looking to mint previous editions of its popular gold coins with Czech Mint.

Throughout 2022, DMCC bolstered its facilitation of the wider gold ecosystem: DMCC’s Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) signed an MoU with FinMet to expand DGCX’s gold product offering and market participation by providing facilities for bullion traders to raise short-term funds with new gold contracts; DMCC signed agreements with Comtech Gold and SafeGold to offer physical gold-backed digital assets to positively disrupt the USD 20 billion gold industry in the Middle East; and, alongside supporting the second edition of the Jewellery Gem and Technology (JGT) Dubai B2B trade show, DMCC also hosted a range of high level delegations from key gold markets including the UK’s Royal Mint and multiple African nations, with all conversations revolving around advancing the trade of precious metals globally.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.