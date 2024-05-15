dnata announces major enhancements to global ground support equipment (GSE) fleet at Dubai Airport Show

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, signed significant deals with leading manufacturers, locking in five-year global framework contracts for new Ground Support Equipment (GSE) at the Dubai Airport Show. These contracts boast an estimated total value of over US$ 210 million over their lifespan.



dnata has already committed orders worth over US$ 29 million from the agreements, setting firm foundations for future transactions over the next five years. The advanced vehicles will further enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability across dnata’s global network, helping it to continue to deliver world-class services for its over 330 airline customers.



The contracts include a planned investment of over US$ 100 million in GSE for dnata’s Dubai fleet, driven by sustained solid demand and projected further, significant growth. dnata currently operates a fleet of 2,500 motorised GSE at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports, providing quality and safe services to over 190 airlines.



The GSE will be provided by eight international manufacturers, with deliveries starting from May 2024.



Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said: “We are committed to investing in best-in-class equipment and working with renowned partners to provide superior value and services to our customers. Today’s newly announced deals reflect our long-term strategy to constantly enhance our capabilities and adapt to the evolving needs of our industry. We will continue to invest in modern fleet and the latest technologies to remain at the forefront of the industry.”



Globally, dnata operates over 8,000 pieces of motorised GSE across its ground handling, cargo and catering & retail operations which cover over 130 airports across six continents.



In meeting its sustainability targets dnata understands that electrification is not the only solution to its ground handling fleet strategy. It carefully considers climatic conditions and available infrastructure and, working closely with manufacturers and airports on practical solutions, invests in a mix of equipment types including biodiesel, electric, and hybrid to maximise environmental and operational efficiency globally.



dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 778,000 aircraft turns, moved 2.9 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 123 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 2.4 billion.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.