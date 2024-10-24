DOF launches Smart Installment System and Biometric Payment System

During the recent GITEX Global 2024 event in Dubai, Dubai Finance (DOF) inked eight strategic agreements to advance the Dubai Cashless Strategy, recently launched by the Government of Dubai through the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA) and DOF.

These agreements set the official frameworks for the Smart Installment System and the pilot launch of the Biometric Payment System within the Government of Dubai. These innovative systems are designed to simplify the payment process for government transactions and services for Dubai Government customers.

The Smart Installment System allows customers of all government entities to pay for transaction and service fees in installments via smart portals. Additionally, payments can be made in installments through point-of-sales at service centers of the Roads and Transport Authority, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Customs. Initially, easy payment options are available through Tabby and Tamara for installment services, or via bank cards from eight leading local banks using the Visa Empowerment feature. Easy payment services through local banks are also available.

On the other hand, the Biometric Payment System, launched in its pilot phase, allows customers to pay fees at service centers of various government entities, using their faceprint or palmprint.

DOF signed the eight agreements with Digital Dubai, Tabby, Tamara, and local banks including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, and Mashreq Bank. The agreements also included Visa, Network International, and New Pay.

H.E. Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF’s Director General, said: “We are proud of the role played by DOF as the ‘central nerve’ for implementing the Dubai Cashless Strategy. The Government of Dubai, represented by the relevant government entities, led by Dubai Finance, is keen to fulfill the wise vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the happiest and most advanced cities in the world.”

“DOF has long been a leader in developing the public finance system, particularly in the digitalisation of paying and collecting government fees. Our aim is to facilitate and delight customers by offering digital payment channels through various smart devices. Today, thanks to the directives of our wise leadership, we have made significant strides in this field and achieved a pioneering position globally,” Al Saleh added.

Ahmad Ali Meftah, Acting Executive Director of the Central Accounts at DOF, said: “The launch of the Smart Installment System and the pilot launch of the Biometric Payment System affirm the future readiness of the Government of Dubai. Following the introduction of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, we're preparing to achieve the goal of 90% digital transactions in both public and private sectors by 2026. Aiming at enhancing overall customer satisfaction, customers of various government entities will now be able to pay service fees in installments, in collaboration with leading financial technology companies in the region.”

Amna Mohammed Lootah, Director of the Smart Financial Services Division at DOF, highlighted that these strides pave the way for future innovations in the payment of fees for government services. She noted that in 2023, 97% of Dubai government transactions were digital, showcasing the significant transformation the government has achieved in its payment and collection systems in the recent years. “The implementation of the Smart Installment System in government centers has commenced with two installment service companies in its first phase, and work is currently underway to include more companies in the future. This provides financial institutions with the opportunity to collaborate in this field moving forward,” she added.

