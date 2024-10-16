DP World acquires 47,000 teus in boost to capacity and customer experience

For the first time, DP World has acquired 47,000 TEUs that have been registered and branded to the company. The new containers will increase DP World’s cargo capacity and ability to respond quickly and flexibly to customer needs.

This acquisition provides DP World’s customers seamless access to critical container capacity, ensuring that even during periods of peak demand or unexpected disruptions, they have the ability to keep goods moving. By enhancing its control over delivery schedules, DP World can minimise risk of delays, which makes customers’ supply chains more resilient and responsive in today’s fast-paced environment.

Aligned with DP World’s fleet renewal strategy, this acquisition underscores its commitment to providing customers with reliable and efficient equipment. By investing in a younger fleet with reduced maintenance needs, the company aims to reduce its operating costs-passing these savings directly to customers, who can depend on consistently high-quality service.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services at DP World said: “In today’s increasingly complex and competitive commercial environment, supply chains are under growing pressure. This injection of 47,000 TEUs into the existing ecosystem of DP World-owned assets will help our customers access the capacity they need, safe in the knowledge that their goods will be moved from end to end with a single partner.”

DP World’s owned assets span the full, multimodal logistics supply chain– from vessels, ports and terminals, economic zones, warehouse facilities, and specialist pharma grade cold storage centres, to electric shuttle carriers, HVO-trucks, and digital wallets, all spread across 78 countries on six continents.

Aligned with DP World's sustainability commitment, these containers will be transported on fuel-efficient vessels, trucks, and trains.

DP World continues to focus on the strategic expansion of its assets and expertise, as part of its efforts to streamline the flow of trade, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact. Fundamental to these efforts is DP World’s commitment to its customer, and effort to simplify processes and boost technology to reduce friction and help trade flow.

