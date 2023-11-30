DP World and RSA cold chain join forces for cutting-edge cold Chain logistics hub in Jebel Ali

RSA Cold Chain has signed a lease agreement with DP World to develop a new state-of-the-art cold chain facility at the flagship trade and logistics hub of Jebel Ali.



RSA Cold Chain is a joint venture of Dubai-based supply chain company, RSA Global and Americold, which is based in Atlanta, US, a leader in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics.



This new facility will be designed, built, and operated by RSA Cold Chain on a 100,000-sqm plot in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). The facility will bring 40,000 new pallet positions to the port area while providing multi-temperature capabilities, both bonded and non-bonded solutions, and connectivity to DP World’s best-in-class logistics solutions.



Construction of the new facility is set to begin in early 2024 with completion expected by Q1 of 2025.



The development will combine RSA Cold Chain’s temperature-controlled infrastructure and operational expertise with DP World’s extensive port facilities and market reach to optimise temperature-sensitive food flows in and out of the Middle East.



Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: “As a global leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, DP World is always looking for ways to innovate and expand its logistics capabilities. We are delighted to partner with Americold and RSA Global to provide our customers with best-in-class temperature-controlled solutions for perishable goods, strengthening the resilience of the F&B industry in the UAE and the Middle East.”



Abhishek Shah, CEO of RSA Cold Chain, said: “Our initial collaboration with Americold laid the foundation for our expansion and reinforced our commitment to providing world-class cold chain solutions. Today, joining forces with DP World elevates our capabilities to serve the industry and extend our regional specialisation and reach, to reshape the food distribution landscape in the region. With the support of logistics leaders Americold and DP World, we are set to unlock exciting opportunities in the Middle East.”



George Chappelle, CEO of Americold, said: “Americold is committed to investing in new and innovative long-term solutions that optimise the cold chain from production to consumption. This partnership with DP World provides unique synergies that create significant value for both local and global customers. We’re excited to bring this vision to life in Dubai with the first of many developments together.”



Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “Our world-class infrastructure at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza, coupled with our global connectivity, provides the ideal platform to import, process and distribute food to the region. We look forward to breaking ground on this project, which will bring key players in the food sector together and enhance national and regional food security.”



Expanding Cold Chain Ambitions



Subsequent phases of development for RSA Cold Chain will nearly double its network capacity to 70,000 pallet positions. The strategic location of this new facility will provide easy access to high-growth markets, serving both local and international distribution needs. Jafza has a highly developed F&B ecosystem which is designed to meet the dynamic requirements of the food industry and sectors such as retail and grocery, quick commerce, quick service restaurants, poultry and seafood, among many others.



The new cold chain platform is designed to provide world-class solutions that optimise the regional supply chain from farm to fork, minimise waste and lower costs, while serving as a cost-effective solution for businesses aiming to operate and cater to customers in the region.



In 2022, DP World and Americold signed a partnership agreement to invest in a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable global food supply chain. The combination of Americold’s global temperature-controlled infrastructure and strategic customer relationships with DP World’s global port infrastructure and end-to-end logistics solutions will result in unprecedented optimisation of global food flows.

