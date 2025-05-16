DP World and Syria Sign $800 Million MoU to Develop Tartous Port

The General Authority for Land and Sea Ports signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dubai Ports World (DP World) worth $800 million, a strategic step aimed at strengthening port infrastructure and logistics services in Syria.

The memorandum includes a comprehensive investment in the development, management, and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at Tatous Port, contributing to raising the port’s efficiency, increasing its operational capacity, and enhancing its role as a pivotal hub for regional and international trade.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in establishing industrial zones and free zones, in addition to dry ports and freight transit stations in a number of strategic areas within the Syrian Arab Republic, reflecting both parties’ commitment to supporting economic development and facilitating trade and transport.

