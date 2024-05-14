DP World announced as Strategic Partner of 22nd edition of Arab Media Forum

The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), today announced that DP World, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics solutions for enabling global trade flows, is the Strategic Partner of the 22nd edition of the event. Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum will be held from 27 to 29 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s event will bring together more than 3,000 thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership once again with the Dubai Press Club for the 22nd edition of the Arab Media Forum. This partnership reflects DP World's recognition of the crucial role of media and its importance in facilitating positive change to drive progress and prosperity in the regions and communities we operate in. It also underscores our commitment to realising Dubai's vision of fostering constructive dialogue across diverse sectors.”

Bin Sulayem added: “Since its inception over two decades ago, the Arab Media Forum has consistently provided an invaluable platform for sharing expertise and insights on crucial global and regional issues, while fostering constructive dialogue among media stakeholders.”

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, praised DP World for its outstanding role as a national company operating across six continents. She also applauded its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of a sector that significantly impacts people's lives.

“Guided by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai consistently adopts a forward-looking vision and considers the media sector a gateway to the future. The commitment of leading national institutions to support the comprehensive development of the media sector, as well as with their belief of its influential role, paves the way for unlocking new opportunities and advancing the capabilities of Arab media to keep pace with rapid transformations,” added Al Marri.

The partnership between DP World and the Dubai Press Club underscores the shared commitment of both entities to ensuring the success of the Forum.

DP World delivers a comprehensive range of products and services covering every link of the integrated supply chain through an interconnected global network, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.

The largest gathering of Arab media stakeholders, the 22nd edition of AMF will feature a series of discussions focused on analysing the key economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.



Day 1 of AMF on 27 May will feature the second Youth Media Forum dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. Day 2 of the event features the prestigious 23rd Arab Media Award, which will honour outstanding achievements in the regional media industry. The forum will also host the Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony, on Day 3, that will recognise the contributions of digital influencers in nine categories.

