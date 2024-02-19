DP World breaks ground on AED 550 million ‘Agri Terminals’ facility

DP World today celebrated the groundbreaking of its new Agri Terminals facility at Jebel Ali Port, marking the start of a transformative journey to bolster food security in the UAE.

Alongside Adroit Overseas Canada and Al Amir Foods, DP World will invest a total of AED 550 million ($150 million) to build the state-of-the-art Agri Terminals complex which will specialise in storing and processing various agricultural products, including pulses, grains, corn, and soybeans. It will leverage DP World’s innovative infrastructure such as pneumatic ship unloaders and advanced conveying equipment.

With the first phase scheduled for completion in early 2025, this landmark project underscores DP World's commitment to fortifying the UAE's food supply chain in alignment with the National Food Security Strategy 2051, while also solidifying Dubai's pivotal role in global food trade. Jebel Ali Port handles approximately 73% per cent of the UAE's food and beverage trade by value, making it a significant contributor to the country's food security programme.

The groundbreaking was attended by His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC; Yogesh Raipuria, Chief Executive Officer, Adroit Overseas Canada; Yasin Abdul Majid Ranani, Managing Director, Al Amir Foods; and other senior officials from the entities.

The Agri Terminals facility is set to stimulate over AED 1.2 billion in new international trade, aligning with the UAE’s 'Operation 300 Billion' strategy. The new facility is also expected to enhance bulk handling by approximately 750,000 metric tonnes annually, making a substantial impact on Dubai's trade dynamics and food security efforts.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “The groundbreaking of our Agri Terminals facility is a landmark moment for DP World and our journey towards building resilience into the food supply chain of the UAE and the wider region. This investment will add world-class infrastructure to our flagship port, support national efforts to strengthen food security and significantly expand our flourishing agricultural trade ecosystem in Dubai.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: "As we expand our F&B infrastructure, we are building the foundation for a future where food security and global trade converge. By integrating this terminal with existing sugar processing and edible oil facilities, we are creating a comprehensive food and beverage ecosystem that optimises resources, diversifies our offerings and shows our unwavering commitment to the UAE's vision in addressing global food security challenges."

Yasin Abdul Majid Ranani, Managing Director, Al Amir Foods, said: "The groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment in our collaboration with DP World. Through this facility, which is a crucial step towards securing food supply chains and supporting the UAE's vision for food security, we are set to expand our reach and contribute significantly to global food trade, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving demands of our customers with excellence and reliability."

Yogesh Raipuria, Chief Executive Officer, Adroit Overseas Canada, said: "We are pleased to continue our partnership with DP World on the Agri Terminals project at Jebel Ali Port. The venture is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector. Once completed, it will significantly enhance our ability to serve global markets more efficiently, reinforcing our mission to provide reliable and sustainable food solutions."

Spanning a quayside area of nearly 100,000 sqm, Agri Terminals will be Dubai's largest multi-tenant facility for integrated agricultural processing and silo storage. It will feature a total storage capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes, developed over two phases, along with extensive processing and packaging facilities to handle as much as 500,000 metric tonnes a year. The terminal is designed to seamlessly transfer commodities directly from ship to facility through an advanced conveyor belt system.

