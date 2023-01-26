DP World co-hosts 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

By Emirates247



Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World to co-host the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), which is being held under the theme: Fostering Wellbeing. The signing of the MoU crowns the excellent relationship between the two entities and is a tribute to the huge success of the Forum over the past editions.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority signed on behalf of RTA, and His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World signed on behalf of DP World.

Al Tayer expressed his delight with the signing of the MoU with DP World as a co-host of the Forum, which is privileged by the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. “This partnership contributes to realising the objectives of the forum in showcasing the pioneering development model of Dubai under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai is considered one of the top metropolitan cities in project management and adopts world-class standards in constructing iconic property developments,” said Al Tayer.

“The forum has cemented its standing as a global platform for the best practices and coming up with creative project management solutions, thanks to the participation of international experts with creative visions that contribute to the successful delivery of mega projects.

“Over the previous editions, the forum was very successful in attracting about 11,000 participants from 45 countries. Topics discussed ranged from engineering and construction project management to future leadership, sustainable management of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, agile project management as well as technical, sports, energy and sustainability projects, future foresighting, and innovation among others.

“The eighth edition attracted about 2,000 participants and 55 international and regional speakers in 50 sessions, panel discussions and keynote speech tackling several topics related to future trends in project management and its role in fostering wellbeing for residents and visitors,” added Al Tayer.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “Being the leading provider of integrated smart logistics solutions, DP World Group recognises the huge growth potential of the Middle East and we are adopting the world’s best practices of managing mega projects that are of great importance to us as well as the public and private sector companies which rely on innovation as a driver of their business growth.

“In line with our strategic location in Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone, DP World has an enhanced role in managing global projects that have greatly contributed to the development and growth of Dubai and turned into model projects worldwide. We are pleased to co-host the Dubai International Project Management Forum for the seventh year in a row as the event provides important opportunities to continue developing and enhancing the competitiveness of this vital sector,” concluded Bin Sulayem.

