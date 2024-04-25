DP World Foundation Delivers AED19 Million charity projects in 10 countries in Ramadan

DP World Foundation has expended over AED19 million on charity projects during the holy month of Ramadan this year in 10 countries. This was announced at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD) Exhibition, held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.



The philanthropic arm of DP World reported that the campaign's outcomes were warmly received by beneficiaries in the UAE and nine other countries in Africa and Asia. His Excellency Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of DP World Foundation said: “We are planning more campaigns to bolster DP World Foundation’s presence and amplify its charitable impact in the upcoming year”.



Al Neyadi elaborated that a total of AED9.22 million (US$2.51 million) had been allocated for projects in the 10 countries. The largest contribution, totaling AED10 million (US$2.72 million), was allocated to the "Mother’s Endowment" campaign launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. This initiative aims to honor mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions worldwide.



Locally in the UAE, DP World Foundation collaborated with partners such as Al Ihsan Charity Association and the Dubai Charity Association to launch the Ramadan Amaan 10 campaign, distributing 500,000 Iftar boxes across the UAE with the help of 18,000 volunteers.



In 2023, DPWF gave an AED10 million contribution to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, in addition to contributing to other charity projects.



DIHAD 2024 convened key decision-makers from leading NGOs, UN agencies, charity organisations, government bodies, and private sector providers to address the needs of people and countries affected by crises, disasters, and natural calamities. Al Neyadi expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since the foundation's inception in April 2022. He underlined DPWF's focus on supporting health, education, and food-related causes at local, regional, and international levels, in alignment with the UAE's Fifty-Year Charter for sustainable growth in humanitarian work.



DP World Foundation’s Director General, Latifa AlQemzi, revealed plans for expanding its reach and impact in the upcoming years. She cited the positive outcomes of previous campaigns as motivating factors for this decision.



AlQemzi added: "We are currently planning an exciting array of international and local initiatives and campaigns for 2025, aiming to encapsulate the true essence of Ramadan and promote community spirit, generosity, and giving." AlQemzi presented at DIHAD 2024’s Humanitarian Diplomacy and Climate Change session, introducing the DPWF’s impactful work and mission.



DP World Foundation remains committed to promoting social responsibility and providing support to those in need, regardless of nationality, race, or religion. Its upcoming initiatives will address various social issues such as poverty, hunger, and education through collaborations with local and international partners.











Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.