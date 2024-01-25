DP WORLD LAUNCHES GLOBAL PLATFORM AS PART OF $35 MILLION INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION

DP World has launched its Global Education Platform, a new resource for students and educators in science and logistics, as part of a $35 million (AED128.5) commitment to educational initiatives by 2030.

The Global Education Platform offers over 15 tailor-made, free-to-use resources and e-learning courses for students aged 11-18, educators and employees. Aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the resources emphasise green, digital, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and logistics skills.

DP World has forged key partnerships with organizations such as the Jane Goodall Institute, WaterAid, Minding My Waste and Blue Marine Foundation. These collaborations enrich the platform with valuable resources, ensuring a comprehensive and diverse educational experience.

The platform is designed to demystify the logistics sector, shedding light on the skills essential for success at companies like DP World. It includes guides, training materials, and a unique opportunity for students to earn DP World’s industry-recognised Certificate in Terminal Operations (CTO) qualification for free supporting their personal and career development.

Teach for All collaboration



DP World is also collaborating with Teach for All, a global network of more than 62 independent, locally led organisations and a global organisation united by a commitment to developing collective leadership to ensure all children can fulfil their potential. Under this partnership, Teach For All and its network partners will work to ensure that students and teachers are equipped with the future skills necessary to thrive in a changing job market through its Future of Work initiative. The work will focus particularly on South Africa, Senegal, Argentina and Pakistan where DP World has extensive operations – to collectively provide training and resources on climate education and skills for young people.

Through its education strategy, DP World aims to reach 1.5 million students by 2030, with a focus on increasing knowledge transfer and skill development, especially among women and girls.

Maha AlQattan, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at DP World, said: "At DP World, we believe that quality education, training, and job opportunities are key to shaping a more sustainable future. Our education platform will play a crucial role to build awareness of green skills while also de-mystifying the logistics sector for both students and educators.

“Additionally, our strategic partnerships with organisations such as Teach for All will help us create a lasting legacy by empowering young people with market-relevant skills that support the energy transition.”

According to the UN, without additional measures, only one in six countries will achieve universal secondary school completion target by 2030, an estimated 84 million children and young people will still be out of school, and approximately 300 million students will lack the basic numeracy and literacy skills necessary for success in life.

Education is a key pillar of DP World’s sustainability strategy, ‘Our World, Our Future’, aligned with the UN’s SDGs of quality education and gender equality. Since 2020, DP World has invested over $20 million to advance global education programmes, including infrastructure, scholarships, and skill-building initiatives in STEM.

As the global trade and education landscapes evolve, DP World remains committed to advancing inclusive and equitable educational opportunities, empowering youth with the skills needed to thrive in a changing global economy.

