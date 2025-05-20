DP World to launch $2.5bn logistics infrastructure investment in 2025

DP World will invest $2.5 billion this year to expand its global logistics network, launching major infrastructure projects across India, Africa, South America and Europe in response to rising demand for resilient, integrated supply chain solutions.

The four major developments – across four continents – extend DP World’s end-to-end capabilities, significantly expanding capacity in its network of global ports and reinforcing its positions as a key enabler of global trade.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, said: “Global trade is evolving fast, and we are investing boldly to shape its future. Despite short-term uncertainty, this $2.5 billion commitment reflects our confidence in long-term trade growth and our determination to build the infrastructure needed to keep the world connected.

“We are building a unique array of assets and suite of capabilities, helping our customers stay competitive, support local economies and enable global access. Nobody can match us for the diversity and breadth of our supply chain solutions.”

Construction is underway on a new $510 million terminal at Tuna Tekra in Gujarat on India’s northwestern coast. Featuring a 1.1 km berth and annual capacity of 2.19 million TEU, the terminal will connect India’s vast hinterland to global markets through a network of roads and railways, enabling faster, more efficient trade access for Indian businesses.

DP World is moving ahead with the development of the new deep-sea port at Banana in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The 450,000 TEU a year facility on the DRC’s Atlantic coast will bring significant cost and time savings for the country's trade, as it will attract more direct calls from larger vessels from Asia and Europe, boosting economic growth across the region.

Further up the West African coast, work is already underway on the new 1.2 million TEU a year Ndayane Port in Senegal. An initial investment of $830 million is being made in this strategically vital project, which will support the country’s development for the rest of the century. At the Port of Posorja in Ecuador, DP World has initiated a $140million berth expansion that will expand the dock to a total of 700m, enabling it to accommodate two post-Panamax vessels at the same time.

Finally, at the London Gateway logistics hub, DP World is investing $1 billion to build two new shipping berths and a second rail terminal. The expansion will create 400 new jobs, support the UK’s growing role as a trade gateway and move the port closer to becoming Britain’s biggest container port by the end of the decade.

The 2025 investments underscore DP World’s strategy to create a uniquely connected global platform, from ports and terminals to inland logistics, marine services, warehousing, freight forwarding and technology. It’s married to a growing network of freight forwarding offices – now standing at more than 240 worldwide -- to meet the needs of ever more cargo owners.

“Our integrated model gives us visibility and control across the entire supply chain, helping our partners reduce risks and costs. No one else can offer this breadth of capabilities, and we are proud to deliver long-term value to the customers and communities we serve,” Bin Sulayem added.

The expanding footprint reflects DP World’s belief in trade as a force for good – creating jobs, accelerating development and improving access to goods for millions worldwide.

