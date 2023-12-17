DP WORLD Unveils Ambitious Design For New Global Head Office In Expo City Dubai

DP World has announced plans to relocate its global head office to Expo City Dubai, marking the latest milestone in the company's 50-year journey, as it continues to expand its global supply chain solutions.



The move to Expo City is part of the company’s journey from a local port operator in 1972 to a truly global supply chain solutions provider, transforming how the world trades. DP World has been based in Jebel Ali, at the heart of its port and free zone operations since it was established under its current name in September 2005.



Announcing the plan, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: "DP World's relocation to Expo City Dubai is a not an isolated project; it is one of many within our overall transformation to become the leading global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions. Moving to Expo City puts us at the heart of Dubai’s future, while also signifies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and making trade flow for our global customers.



“We are confident that our new state-of-the-art home will not only facilitate our continued growth, but also serve as a testament to our dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship. Across our business, we are committed to providing sustainable solutions for customers and partners and this same innovative mindset drives the vision for our new head office."



Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “As a hub on the 2040 Dubai Urban Masterplan, Expo City Dubai is committed to providing an ecosystem for sustainable growth across Dubai’s key sectors, as well as driving meaningful action around some of the greatest challenges of our time. Carrying forward the legacy of Expo 2020, we are delighted to welcome DP World back to our site once again, as together we work towards our shared vision of a better, more sustainable future for all.”



DP World’s new Head Office, which is nine storeys and boasts 37,300 square metres of space -- will accommodate approximately 800 dedicated staff and provides a platform for clients and partners to engage directly with DP World's portfolio – across ports and terminals, marine services, logistics and technology. The first two floors are dedicated to engaging external stakeholders and visitors – with space for casual meetings and dining to the highest-level VIP meeting rooms and facilities.

