DP World Welcomes World’s First Large Green Methanol-Enabled Vessel, Makes Her First Call at Jebel Ali Port

DP World this morning welcomed A.P. Moller - Maersk’s (Maersk) first large vessel that can run on green methanol for the very first time at Jebel Ali Port. Ane Maersk underscores Maersk’s ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



Serving the AE7 string, which connects Asia and Europe, Ane Maersk arrived in the UAE for the first time on her rotation, beginning in Hamburg in Germany and covering several ports in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Gulf countries. She will further sail to ports in China after completing cargo operations in Dubai.



“We are proud to welcome the Ane Maersk to Jebel Ali, whose arrival highlights the green shift underway in our industry. It is a flagship for sustainability that mirrors our own carbon reduction ambitions at DP World,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. “We are committed to decarbonising global trade and are taking action to support the transition, from electrifying our terminals to using smart technology. The journey to net zero requires the involvement of every stakeholder in the supply chain, and we are proud to be working alongside dedicated partners like Maersk.”



"It is truly a great moment to witness the arrival of Ane Maersk at DP World, Jebel Ali. This is an important milestone for Maersk in our journey to decarbonise ocean transportation," said Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE, Oman and Qatar. "Ane Maersk represents our ambitions towards sustainability and innovation. We are also fully aware that we cannot bring about the green transition all by ourselves. It requires collaboration from the entire ecosystem including our customers, our partners, the infrastructure, regulators and other stakeholders.”



As the biggest port in the Middle East and the 10th busiest in the world, Jebel Ali Port is a global trade hub that provides connectivity to over 180 shipping lines and access to more than 3.5 billion consumers.



Equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that is capable of running on green methanol, Ane Maersk is the first of the 18 large vessels that will be added to Maersk’s fleet during 2024 and 2025. The vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design, with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, allowing more cargo to be carried and reducing the consumption per container.



During Ane Maersk’s first call at Jebel Ali, Danish Consul-General in the UAE, H.E. Joakim Larsen, and senior management of DP World as well as top customers and partners for Maersk had the opportunity to board the vessel. They were taken on a tour which provided in-depth information about the modern engine and the new innovative design.



