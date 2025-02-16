DSO and MIT Honor Winner of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator’s Second Edition at MDXB Demo Day

● The selected startups for the second cohort share a common focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and sustainability.

● The culmination of the intensive accelerator program brought together the participating startups, alongside investors, industry peers and stakeholders, and DSO’s community and network.

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in collaboration with the Global Growth Hub (GGH), concluded MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Program’s (MDXB) Demo Day at DSO.

The event celebrated the successful completion of an intensive three-month curriculum, mentored by the very best at MIT DesignX, expertly delivered through a series of workshops to the 10 innovative startups that comprised the second cohort of MDXB.

During the event the winning team “theion”, was presented with their award at the MDXB Demo Day. The team represented by CFO Matthias Fengler, and Co-Founder Johannes Eisele, was recognized for its groundbreaking advancements in lithium-sulfur crystal battery technology, in the presence of His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO, and Gilad Rosenzweig, Executive Director of DesignX at MIT.

As part of their prize, they received 100,000AED in equity-free funding, and Full business setup for one year at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest technology co-working space of its kind in the MENA region.

Commenting on the success of the second consecutive MDXB Demo Day, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO, said: “The MDXB program, and its culminating demo day, is a testament to Dubai’s status as a global hub for innovation. DSO’s involvement reflects our commitment to empowering promising entrepreneurs who seize opportunities and develop transformative, technology-driven solutions. Through Dtec, we provide startups with direct access to a thriving ecosystem of investors, mentors, and industry leaders, along with state-of-the-art facilities and tailored support designed to accelerate their growth and market success.”

For his part, Gilad Rosenzweig, Executive Director of DesignX at MIT, said: “At MITdesignX (MDX) we are excited to support a new ecosystem of entrepreneurs and startups in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis and Global Growth Hub. As Dubai positions itself as a global center for innovation, I am delighted to see the second cohort of MDXB startups grow and demonstrate their remarkable talent in developing high-impact solutions for the GCC and the entire world. The entrepreneurial drive and pioneering ideas in this region are truly inspiring.

Omar Hassan, Managing Director of Global Growth Hub, said: “This is the first phase of the second cohort, and we are thrilled to be kicking off phase two, which will focus on supporting the startups with market entry. Moreover, we look forward to opening recruitment for the third cohort in summer of this year.”

Matthias Fengler, CFO of theion, expressed his gratitude, saying: “The MIT DesignX program has added significant value to theion by providing great support in the conceptual development of our venture. Through access to MIT’s expertise, the infrastructure of Dubai Silicon Oasis and the network of Global Growth Hub, we’ve been able to refine our ideas, strengthen our approach and engage with investors. With its vibrant start-up ecosystem, Dubai is the ideal gateway for us to expand into the larger gulf region.”

The selected startups for the second cohort represented Europe, the US, and the GCC, with a shared focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and sustainability. Their innovative solutions span sectors such as hydrogen technology, waste management, emissions reduction, and energy storage and more.

MIT DesignX is a global leader in accelerating transformative startups, having supported over 170 companies across 15+ cities and regions worldwide. The accelerator’s expansion into Dubai highlights the city's rising prominence as a hub for startup innovation, collaboration, and growth. Since its inception, startups supported by MITDesignX have collectively exceeded a valuation of US$1 billion, showcasing its profound impact on the global innovation landscape.

