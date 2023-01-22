Dubai Business Women Council:137 MBC Group female employees join its membership

By Emirates247

The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) announced that 137 female employees from MBC Group have joined the council's membership as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides during the "Women in Media Forum" last September. The partnership aimed to promote the services, initiatives, and events of both parties.

The council offers its members and its new joiners from MBC Group a variety of benefits and privileges that can help them be more successful in the market and conduct business more efficiently in Dubai. The council also organizes over 65 activities annually, including training and educational events on topics relevant to the current business environment and other topics that provide members with valuable information and expertise in diverse industries.

Positive Change

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, DBWC, emphasized that the accession of 137 female employees from the MBC to the Council's membership will open new opportunities for growth and development. "We do believe in the importance of awareness, education, providing opportunities, and making a positive change in women's lives; therefore, the council will spare no effort to provide all means of support to motivate members to be active in society and help bolster the national economy."

Halabi stressed that the collaboration between the two entities, which is based on mutual support and the exchange of knowledge, is aimed at empowering businesswomen and entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary skills, knowledge, initiatives, and networking platforms to excel in their careers.

Established in 2002 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai. It aims to support businesswomen and entrepreneurs taking their first steps in the world of business. The Council plays a vital role in enhancing the contribution of businesswomen to the country's economy and promoting economic development in all sectors of the business community.

