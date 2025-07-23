Dubai Centre for Family Businesses highlights structuring of family business legacy models

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted the latest event in its “Governance Series.”

The session, which was attended by 21 family business leaders, explored family governance and structural legacy models to support the long-term sustainable growth of family businesses.

Held in collaboration with the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), the session discussed practical ways for family-owned enterprises to plan for the future, including how to set up clear governance and legal structures to support smooth leadership transitions and promote long-term business continuity.

Real-world case studies were used to illustrate strategies that have supported legacy-building in family-owned enterprises, with a focus on tools that support continuity and growth across generations.

During her opening remarks at the session, Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, “We are committed to supporting the continuity of family business to enhance their contribution to building a diversified and sustainable economy. This is achieved by promoting the adoption of governance systems, management structures, and succession planning strategies that build on the achievements of these businesses.”