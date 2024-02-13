Dubai Centre for Family Businesses partners with family-owned companies to host Governance Series

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced details of a new collaboration with some of Dubai's leading family businesses to host educational workshops as part of the centre’s ‘Governance Series.’ The interactive sessions aim to enhance the sustainability, continuity, and competitiveness of family businesses and strengthen communication and engagement between businesses.



The centre will collaborate with family businesses to host Governance Series workshops with the participation of leading experts in the field of corporate governance, who will share valuable insights into navigating the key issues facing family businesses such as the succession of leadership.



Each session will provide comprehensive support and guidance on building and implementing effective strategic frameworks for the governance of family businesses. The initiative is aimed at promoting strong governance principles and ensuring these are applied across all areas to drive multi-generational business continuity and contribute to sustainable economic growth.



The workshops will also highlight the services provided by the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, including the comprehensive support it provides through various programmes and initiatives designed to future-proof family-owned companies and ensure the sustainable development of their business activities.



The initiative builds on the success of the centre’s ‘Governance Series,’ which was launched last year to provide comprehensive support and guidance on UAE laws affecting family businesses, succession planning, and other governance-related issues.



Established in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses has launched several impactful initiatives to strengthen the family business ecosystem in Dubai. These include the publication of a comprehensive set of Governance Guidelines, the launch of the Dubai Family Business Management Programme to empower future leaders, and a dedicated programme to develop the skills of the next generation of family business managers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.