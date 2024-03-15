Dubai Chamber of Commerce collaborates with Amazon to strengthen ecommerce capabilities among local business community

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has collaborated with Amazon to host an online workshop aimed at developing the ecommerce capabilities of the local business community and enabling companies to increase their sales through digital channels.

Attracting 141 participants from companies operating across diverse sectors, the session provided valuable insights on the benefits of growing a digital presence for retail businesses of all sizes. The informative discussion also featured comprehensive guidance on how to successfully sell products through Amazon, with the company’s team providing support to participants interested in registering an account with the platform.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Ecommerce has emerged as an integral part of doing business across all sectors, and particularly in the retail industry. In light of the rapid technological developments transforming the business landscape, we are keen to enhance the digital and operational readiness of Dubai-based companies to keep pace with the evolving requirements of the ecommerce sector.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting companies and enhancing their capabilities in areas including ecommerce to boost the competitiveness of the local business community and drive sustainable economic growth.”

The UAE is ranked as the 45th largest market globally for ecommerce, with a projected revenue of more than US$ 6.7 billion in 2024. According to the specialist data provider eCommerceDB, the UAE’s ecommerce market revenue is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% between 2024 and 2028, resulting in a projected market value of over US$ 9.3 billion by 2028.



Active internet users now constitute 99% of the total population in the UAE, which is among the highest percentages globally. The growth momentum of the ecommerce sector is expected to continue, supported by increasing demand for online shopping experiences, improvements in digital payment systems and services, and continuing investments in digital infrastructure and the logistics ecosystem.



Dubai Chamber of Commerce works to facilitate and improve the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering value-added services and serving as a bridge between the business community and key government entities. The chamber’s advocacy efforts play a central role in representing, supporting, and protecting the interests of businesses in the emirate.



