By E247

Fortifying Dubai’s vibrant economy

Dubai Chamber of Commerce exceeds its target to establish more than 100 business groups

• Dubai Chamber of Commerce have recently launched 29 new business groups, bringing the current total to 105 with further additions already in the pipeline.

• Lootah: “Business groups are the key to further improving Dubai’s already favourable business environment. They reflect the diversity and agility of the emirate’s economy, as well as the Chamber’s commitment to fulfilling the wise leadership’s vision to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital of finance and business.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully exceeded its target of setting up more than 100 business groups by March this year. The chamber has recently launched 29 new business groups, bringing the current total to 105.

Commenting on this achievement, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Business groups are the key to further improving Dubai’s already favourable business environment. They reflect the diversity and agility of the emirate’s economy, as well as the Chamber’s commitment to fulfilling the wise leadership’s vision to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital of finance and business.

We now have a total of 105 business groups, with further additions already planned and nearing launch. Having initially targeted growth to 100 business groups, we wanted to make sure we captured every single part of Dubai’s dynamic economy. In doing so, and because of the breadth of Dubai’s economy, we have exceeded the number we previously planned for.”

Sector-focused business groups are imperative in ensuring representation of all the business and economic sectors in Dubai. Covering the various areas of Dubai’s economy the 29 new business groups are: leather & footwear, perfumes, cosmetics & hygiene, sports equipment & accessories, mobile phones, recycling, tobacco traders, coffee, media & public relations, stockbrokers/investment services, professional & business services, intellectual property rights, call center services, human resources, consultants/development, manpower supplies, accountants & tax consultants, postal & courier services, fitness & wellness centres, one-day clinic and surgery centers, physiotherapy and rehab centers, veterinary & pets shops, shopping malls, holiday homes, hotels, amusement parks and recreation services, electrical & industrial machinery, ships and boats repairing, auto spare parts, aerospace & aviation, and university.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in supporting business groups by facilitating a two-way dialogue between government entities and the private sector. Business groups provide a platform for discussion between the sector’s stakeholders and government entities. They are a key component in addressing policy matters, enhancing the competitiveness of their respective sectors and ultimately boosting their contribution to Dubai’s economy.

