Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts first quarterly roundtable meeting of Business Groups and Councils for 2025

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its first quarterly roundtable meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2025.

Held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the meeting explored the current and future economic landscape in Dubai, highlighting emerging opportunities in diverse sectors. The session also showcased the chamber’s various initiatives to support the interests of the local private sector.

Participants were briefed on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s achievements in 2024, which reflect the emirate’s continuing strong economic momentum. The total value of exports and re-exports by the chamber’s members reached record levels last year, bolstered by an increase in the number of active members and the registration of more than 70,000 new companies.

The chamber also highlighted its initiatives aimed at supporting the business community and enhancing the efficiency of the local legislative and regulatory environment across all sectors. The chamber reviewed 107 laws and draft laws during 2024 in collaboration with Business Groups, with the recommendations made by the private sector achieving an adoption rate of 58%. A total of 177 meetings were held with Business Groups and Councils, including annual general meetings. The chamber also coordinated 27 meetings bringing together Business Groups, Business Councils, and key government entities.

In addition, the chamber established nine new Business Councils during 2024 to represent the interests of investors from Greece, Poland, Mexico, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Costa Rica, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Groups and Councils are a fundamental pillar in enhancing Dubai’s investment appeal. They are instrumental in strengthening commercial partnerships locally and globally, expanding collaboration between the public and private sectors, and supporting economic growth. We remain committed to enabling the private sector to play its role effectively by providing a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, the implementation of best practices, and fostering a supportive environment for growth that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.”

Advancing the interests of the business community remains a strategic priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is committed to enhancing the role of Business Groups in developing the local legislative landscape and strengthening the private sector’s participation in supporting the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy.

Business Groups and Councils play an effective role in fostering the growth of commercial and economic activities in Dubai, as they ensure the representation of all economic sectors. They also facilitate mutual dialogue between key stakeholders and government entities, contributing to improving Dubai’s business environment and supporting the emirate’s continued economic development.

