Dubai Chamber of Commerce members’ exports and re-exports increased by 16.8% during Q1 2025 to reach AED 86 billion

• H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are continuing to strengthen our efforts to enhance the private sector’s ability to drive sustainable growth in both local and international markets.” • Over 204,000 Certificates of Origin were issued during the first three months of the year, marking a 7% increase compared to Q1 2024. • A total of 1,656 ATA Carnets were issued and received, with a combined value of approximately AED 984 million. • The chamber supported the expansion of 28 local companies into new global markets, representing a 75% increase compared to Q1 2024. • Ten laws and draft laws were reviewed in collaboration with Business Groups, with 55% of the private sector’s recommendations adopted. • The chamber handled 45 mediation cases with a combined value of AED 7.3 million, reflecting year-over-year (YoY) growth of 50% in the number of cases and a 232% increase in value. • Ten legal awareness events were organised, attracting 587 participants.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced details of its key achievements during the first quarter of 2025. The impact achieved reflects the chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai’s competitive business landscape and support the international expansion of companies operating in the emirate.

The value of exports and re-exports by Dubai Chamber of Commerce members achieved year-over-year (YoY) growth of 16.8% to reach AED 86 billion in Q1 2025. During the same period, the chamber issued 204,240 Certificates of Origin, representing an increase of 7% compared to Q1 2024. The chamber also issued and received 1,656 ATA Carnets with a combined value of around AED 984 million.

A total of 18,160 new companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the three-month period, underlining Dubai’s growing appeal as a global business hub with a fully integrated ecosystem.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce successfully supported the expansion of 28 local companies into new global markets during Q1 2025, representing a 75% increase compared to the 16 companies supported during the same period last year.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are continuing to strengthen our efforts to enhance the private sector’s ability to drive sustainable growth in both local and international markets. The chamber’s services and initiatives contribute positively to the increasing momentum of trade and investment flows between Dubai and the rest of the world.”

His Excellency added: “We remain committed to our pivotal role in supporting economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s business environment and fostering constructive public-private partnerships. Through our activities, we are strengthening Dubai’s agile, resilient, and sustainable economic model and empowering the business community to capitalise on future opportunities.”

Advocating for the Business Community

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, through its Business Advocacy sector, reviewed 10 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups during Q1 2025, with 55% of the private sector’s recommendations adopted. A total of 55 meetings were held with Business Groups and Councils, including their annual general meetings, representing a 166% increase compared to Q1 2024. The chamber also coordinated four joint meetings between Business Groups and Councils and relevant government entities. In addition, Dubai Chamber of Commerce established the Indonesian Business Council and the Hungarian Business Council during the three-month period.

The chamber received 45 mediation cases with a combined value of AED 7.3 million, representing a 50% increase in case volume and a 232% rise in total value compared to Q1 2024. Participation in the chamber’s business networking events also achieved YoY growth of 17% to reach 1,617 attendees.

Enhancing Legal Awareness

As part of its efforts to raise awareness among the business community about key legal and regulatory updates in diverse sectors, the chamber organised 10 legal awareness events during Q1 2025. These attracted 587 representatives from private sector companies operating across a broad range of industries, supporting compliance with laws and regulations and promoting the adoption of best practices.

During Q1 2025, Dubai Chambers also participated in the World Government Summit as a Featured Partner. As part of the event, Dubai Chambers hosted a high-level family business roundtable that explored ways to preserve the legacy of family businesses.

The roundtable showcased global best practices, as well as the latest governance frameworks that support sustainable growth and effective strategies for the development of the next generation of family business leaders. Organised in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, the roundtable brought together government officials and more than 50 senior executives from leading global family businesses

