Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises 252 bilateral business meetings

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised252 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Angola in Luanda, the country’s capital city. The meetings took place during the first stop of chamber’s trade mission to Angola and Mozambique as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which aims to support the international growth of companies based in Dubai by unlocking opportunities in promising global markets.

The trade mission to Angola featured representatives from 20 Dubai-based private sector companies operating across diverse industries including agriculture; construction and building materials; electronics; energy and petrochemicals; engineering; FMCG trading; food and beverages; information technology; manufacturing; maritime and shipping services; metallurgical industries; real estate; retail; and supply chain and logistics.

As part of the mission’s activities, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised a business forum in Luanda titled ‘Doing Business with Angola’ with the support of the UAE Embassy in Luanda, Angola’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Agency of Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX), and the Consulate General of the Republic of Angola in Dubai.

The forum featured a keynote speech delivered on behalf of H.E. Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Angola, by Antonio Mikotene Domingos, National Director of Integration and Economic Development at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The forum also featured keynote speeches by H.E. Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Angola; and H.E. Eng. Vicente Soares, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA). The event attracted 416 participants, including senior officials, business leaders, and Angolan companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities with the chamber’s delegation.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We remain committed to building bridges of trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and countries around the world in support of our shared development goals and interests. This trade mission uncovers new avenues to promising business opportunities for companies in Dubai seeking to expand into vital markets such as Angola, enhancing the competitiveness of our business community and supporting the growth of Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade.”

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Angola reached AED 7.8 billion in 2024, representing annual growth of 3.3% compared to the AED 7.6 billion recorded during the previous year. The number of Angolan companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 72 by the end of Q1 2025.

During the business forum, Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai’s economic landscape and outlined the emirate’s unique competitive advantages for companies and investors.

A discussion session was also held as part of the forum with the participation of Jerónimo Nunda Pongolola, a Board Member at Angola’s Agency of Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX). The session explored Angola’s economic and investment landscapes and outlined strategic approaches for companies from Dubai to successfully establish and expand their operations in the Angolan market while tapping into the country’s promising growth opportunities across various sectors.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified a number of high-potential export products from Dubai to Angola, including cell phones, textiles, aluminium plates, pharmaceuticals, rice, and perfumes. In terms of investment opportunities for Dubai-based companies in Angola, key sectors include offshore oil and gas technologies; airport management; marine technologies such as fisheries and ports; heath services and equipment supplies; and infrastructure projects including aviation and rail transport.

