By E247

In the latest of its Digital Industry Workshop Series

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses Future of AI and Software Development

Al Olama: “In hosting this workshop, we are underlining our commitment to involving all relevant parties in building a clear roadmap to stimulate Dubai’s digital industries. Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to unlocking the full potential of Dubai’s digital economy.”

The workshop has brought together top executives, business leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing AI and software development.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, hosted the 10th session of its regular digital industry workshops, focusing this time on software development and artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The workshop brought together top executives, business leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “The UAE is committed to unlocking the full potential of digital economy, which has grown two and a half times faster than global GDP over the past two decades. The UAE is involving all relevant parties in building a clear roadmap to stimulate digital industries, and ensure that current government policies, initiatives and strategies promote innovation and business friendliness for all sectors.”

As Dubai aims to become a preferred destination for international digital investment and global tech talent, it is attracting a growing number of software development professionals. This is in line with the UAE’s plans to provide 100,000 golden visas to the best computer programming talent both in the UAE and across the globe.

The UAE is targeting to position itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031, with several priority sectors, including Resources & Energy, Logistics & Transport, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Cybersecurity. The ‘UAE Digital Economy Strategy’ aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE's gross domestic product (GDP) to 19.4 per cent within 10 years.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to achieving the UAE’s ambitious goals and further establishing Dubai as a leading hub for software development and artificial intelligence.

