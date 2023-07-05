Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses opportunities and challenges within key digital sectors

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has hosted more than 20 government entities and departments for a special workshop to discuss the challenges facing the digital industries. The session explored potential solutions aimed at fostering a thriving digital ecosystem that creates new opportunities and contributes to a sustainable digital economy and an enhanced quality of life in Dubai and the UAE.

The meeting followed a series of interactive workshops conducted by the chamber during the first quarter of this year, which focused on a variety of areas within the digital economy including Artificial Intelligence, 3D printing, esports and gaming, healthtech, and ecommerce. The sessions explored some of the key challenges impacting the targeted sectors, with the goal of developing appropriate solutions to support companies operating in these industries to improve their performance and boost their competitiveness.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Our dialogue with relevant government entities is critical to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global capital of the digital economy. As the voice of Dubai’s tech sector, we remain fully committed to engaging with key stakeholders and advocating for policies that support the growth of companies and contribute to the sustainable success of the emirate’s digital economy.”

Topics discussed during the session included driving innovation in the 3D printing industry, data management in the digital economy, sustainability and ease of business in the virtual asset economy, and harmonising practices and streamlining licensing within the digital industries.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is building a bright future for Dubai by unlocking the full potential of the digital economy and transforming the emirate into a leading global technology hub. The chamber’s strategy is aimed at strengthening Dubai's position as the capital of the digital economy and a key global player, and focuses on improving the digital business environment, developing support for digital companies, and attracting international digital businesses. Through its activities, the chamber aims to attract leading international companies and specialised digital talent to Dubai and enhance the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

