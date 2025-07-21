Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy highlights benefits of participating in Expand North Star 2025

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has concluded its global roadshows in partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre for Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors.

The upcoming edition of the exhibition will be hosted by the chamber at Dubai Harbour from 12th–15th October.

The campaign included visits to 16 cities across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Portugal, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. The chamber engaged with representatives from over 2,000 digital startups and more than 215 ecosystem stakeholders, including venture capital funds, digital business incubators, and relevant government entities.

These meetings highlighted opportunities for collaboration and partnerships aimed at attracting digital companies to Dubai and showcased the benefits of participating in Expand North Star 2025.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star brings together the world’s leading startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and digital leaders to explore the unique growth opportunities offered by Dubai and contribute to shaping the future of the digital economy.

The roadshows featured presentations on Dubai’s competitive advantages and the comprehensive support offered by the chamber to digital startups seeking to expand into the emirate. It also included pitch competitions showcasing innovative ideas, with the winner in each city receiving a fully sponsored opportunity to participate in Expand North Star 2025.

Additional competitions were held for a chance to qualify for the final stage of the Supernova Challenge, the region’s largest startup pitch competition, which will be held as part of the exhibition.

Expand North Star 2025 further strengthens Dubai’s appeal as a global destination for entrepreneurs and digital companies, offering a platform for innovation and collaboration while fostering connections with influential players from across the global technology landscape.