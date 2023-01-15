Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy holds interactive workshop with representatives of leading 3D printing companies

By Emirates247

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has organised an interactive workshop for representatives of leading 3D printing companies to discuss challenges and opportunities, and set recommendations to boost the sector’s competitiveness and potential for growth.

The workshop is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global capital for the digital economy. It welcomed His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, among its participants.

Held at the Dubai Chambers headquarters, the interactive workshop forms part of a new initiative by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to organise a series of workshops to explore the challenges faced by the targeted sectors, and to develop appropriate solutions that support companies operating in these industries in improving their performance and boosting their competitiveness.

Roadmap for turning challenges into opportunities

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama said: “The private sector plays a key role in boosting the competitiveness of the economy to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global capital for the digital economy.”

His Excellency stressed that the partnership between the public and private sectors is critical for achieving the emirate’s strategic goals, plans, and aspirations, noting that the interactive workshop aims to develop a joint roadmap that addresses all challenges and enhances the performance and competitiveness of the 3D printing sector.

“At the conclusion of this interactive workshop, we will come out with a comprehensive and clear idea of the 3D printing scene,” H.E. Al Olama added. “This sets the stage for follow-up and proactive measures to turn the recommendations and ideas from the workshop into a reality on the ground, which serves to improve the digital business environment, support companies specialising in 3D printing, and rally all efforts to meet challenges and accelerate economic growth.”

Interactive discussions

High-ranking officials from companies specialising in 3D printing participated in the interactive workshop, where attendees were divided into several brainstorming groups that discussed various topics, most notably the challenges related to talent, financing, infrastructure, and regulations. Participants presented recommendations and proposed solutions to overcome these challenges, turning them into opportunities that can be seized to support digital transformation in the Emirate of Dubai.

Attendees addressed a series of important points, such as developing smart logistical infrastructure; drafting regulations and laws tailored to the growth requirements of the 3D printing industry; developing the business environment; promoting education as a catalyst for attracting skilled and competent professionals and reducing the cost of doing business for 3D printing companies.

