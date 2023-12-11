Dubai Chambers hosts China-UAE Economic Exchange Conference to strengthen ties with Shangdong Province business community

Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted the China–UAE Economic Exchange Conference to explore trade and investment opportunities between China’s Shandong Province and Dubai. Arranged in collaboration with the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province with the support of the China Innovation Centre and the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, the event attracted the participation of over 350 attendees including 80 delegates from Shandong led by Song Junji, Vice Governor of Shandong Province.

Commenting on the significance of the conference, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “With historical relations spanning decades, China has consistently ranked as the UAE’s number one trading partner and economic cooperation is continuing to grow. Today’s event represents an important step in developing mutually beneficial relations between the dynamic business communities in Shandong and Dubai, which aligns with our strategic priority of attracting international companies and investments to the emirate. We remain committed to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.”

The conference provided a platform for knowledge sharing and cultural exchange as well as the signing of deals between Shandong Province and Dubai. The gathering featured keynote speeches from His Excellency Li Xuhang, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai; Song Junji, Vice Governor of Shandong Province; and Khalid Al Shamsi, Vice President of Operations at Dubai Chambers. An informative presentation was also delivered in Mandarin on the advantages of investing in Dubai by the attraction department from Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

Several agreements were also signed on the sidelines of the conference. Dubai Chambers inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Commerce of Shandong Exchange to facilitate increased cooperation on business and commercial-related activities. Jebel Ali Free Zone also signed an MoU with Shandong Wood and Wood Products Association, while the China Innovation Centre in Dubai signed an MoU with the Yantai City Leading Group Office for investment promotion and talent attraction. In addition, Shandong Port Group (West Asia) and Qingdao XDWX New Material signed letters of intent to expand their businesses within the UAE market through Dubai.

The conference witnessed the opening of the Shandong-based company Hisense’s new research and development centre in Dubai Internet City. The multinational appliance and electronics manufacturer also displayed their latest products at the China Innovation Centre. The event concluded with a tour of the centre, where delegates had the opportunity to explore an interactive exhibition of products and technologies from Shandong.

Located within the East China region, Shandong Province is home to over 100 million people. Shandong is China's second most populous province and is considered among China's leading centres for education and research. Supported by its international representative offices in China, Dubai International Chamber is eager to strengthen collaboration with the province in future-facing areas such as smart cities, industry 4.0, clean technologies, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

