Dubai Chambers signs trade MoU with Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong

Large delegation visits UAE on fact-finding mission to internationalise trade.

Lootah: “The trade visit was a great success, with the signing of an MoU heralding a new era in closer trade ties between Dubai and China.”

Expandable trade opportunities include ships and boats, textiles, and gums and resins, as well as silk product exports from the UAE to Hong Kong and China.

Dubai Chambers has welcomed a large business delegation from the Hong Kong-based Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC). As part of the visit, the two chambers signed an MoU aimed at bolstering economic cooperation.

Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, headed a 26-strong visiting delegation of senior Hong Kong businesspeople including investors, financiers, and realtors. The MoU, which was signed as part of the group’s three-day tour of the UAE, seeks to strengthen mutual ties between the parties with the goal of further enhancing business relations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two chambers will explore opportunities to boost knowledge sharing, increase mutual support on trade and investment missions, and cooperate on participation in trade fairs, conferences, business matching events, and other networking activities.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The trade visit was a great success, with the signing of an MoU heralding a new era in closer trade ties between Dubai and China. We shared with the delegation the Chamber’s vision, mission, goals, and activities, as well as some of the current challenges and opportunities facing the UAE business community.”

Commenting on trade opportunities, he added, “We have solid exports and imports between our nations, but can do more. We see great potential in importing more apparel, boats and parts, iron and steel, and textiles. In terms of exports, our data indicates there are opportunities for the UAE to export more ships and boats, textiles, gums and resins, and silk products to Hong Kong and China. From an investment perspective, we see some exciting opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, the services sectors, and technology, which we hope this MoU will encourage.”

In February, Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, announced the opening of a new Hong Kong representative office as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative. Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the initiative seeks to establish 50 representative offices for Dubai in five continents by 2030. Led by Dubai International Chamber, Dubai Global aims to attract foreign MNCs, SMEs, investors, and international talent to Dubai by showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages, sharing investment intelligence, and boosting engagement with overseas stakeholders.

The UAE’s second-largest import from China is machinery, followed by vehicles and parts. After electronics, China mainly imports plastics, vehicles and parts, and machinery from the UAE.

Founded in 1900, the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest and largest chambers in Hong Kong. It enjoys close ties with mainland China, particularly through its support for the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA). Recently, the Chamber has focused on advancing the globalization of its members, a prospect which Dubai Chambers welcomes with the signing of the new MoU.

