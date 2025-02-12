Dubai Coffee Auction Sets New Record Prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for US $10,000 per kilo

DMCC Specialty Coffee Auction sets record prices for specialty coffees

New highest auction prices set for coffee from Bolivia, Ethiopia and the USA

First auction of its kind at World of Coffee Dubai with all lots held onsite in Dubai

The inaugural Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) Specialty Coffee Auction saw record prices set in an afternoon of frantic global bidding.

The event saw 16 lots from 11 different producers across nine countries, featuring six different coffee varieties. Out of these, 11 lots were Geisha coffee, making it a truly global showcase of some of the best coffee producers in the world. Bidders were both in the room and remote via a digital auction platform.

The highest-selling coffee came from Finca Sophia, a farm in Panama, and sold for $10,020 per kilo. Meanwhile, a lot of Kona SL 34 from Hawaii set a new record for American coffee, going for $910 per kg, eight-times the previous highest price paid for Kona.

La Llama beans from the Los Rodriguez producer became the most expensive Bolivian coffee ever sold, fetching $350 per kg, while a new record was set for Ethiopian coffee with $1,100 per kg paid for Gesha Village Oma Natural. Overall, the top three bids were from the Geisha variety with another lot of Finca Sophia selling for $8,614 and Finca La Mula selling for $2,620.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, DXB Live said: “The inaugural Dubai Coffee Auction by DMCC in 2025 has reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for the coffee trade. By bringing together producers, traders, and enthusiasts from around the world, the auction showcased some of the rarest and finest coffees, achieving remarkable results and setting new records for specialty coffee. This auction has not only highlighted the growing demand for exceptional coffee but also strengthened our commitment to driving growth, sustainability, and excellence within the industry.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, added: “DMCC's inaugural Dubai Coffee Auction showcased some of the rarest and finest coffees, setting new record prices for some specialty coffees that have reinforced Dubai’s position as a leading hub in the global coffee trade. Through a transparent and competitive bidding platform, we have enhanced price discovery in the specialty coffee segment and brought coffee producers, traders, and enthusiasts together from around the world – testament to DMCC's central role in shaping the future of one of the world’s most traded commodities.”

David Paparelli, the auctioneer, CEO and co-founder of M-Cultivo said, “These specialty coffee auctions operate independently of commodity market prices and buyers aren’t comparing these coffees to commercial-grade beans—they view them as luxury goods. It’s like comparing a Patek Philippe to a Timex—both are watches, but one operates in an entirely different class.”

Specialty coffee is classed as coffee scoring 80 points or above on the 100-point scale used on the Specialty Coffee Association Cupping form and those auctioned all scored 92 and above.

“These auctions are more than just transactions,” Paparelli added. “They push the boundaries of coffee quality and innovation while providing producers with global exposure and financial incentives to keep refining their craft.”

High prices are determined by three main factors. The coffee must be among the best in the world, typically scoring 90+ on cupping evaluations. Limited availability increases demand, with unique growing conditions and small-batch production add to the exclusivity. Thirdly, the producer’s reputation and story play a significant role as buyers look for consistency in quality and a compelling backstory that enhances the coffee’s prestige.

Buyers in auctions such as this are often private collectors and coffee enthusiasts, with some curating rare coffee collections for their clientele, similar to luxury private shopping experiences. Others were roasters and cafés who often buy in small quantities to sell as limited-edition offerings. Paparelli explained, “A few cafes may brew and sell these coffees for as much as $1,000 per cup, offering an exclusive tasting experience for customers.”

The auction has been one of the highlights of the World of Coffee Dubai 2025 event, the Middle East’s largest coffee trade show. Returning for its fourth edition from February 10-12, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with more than 250 international exhibiting companies and trade visitors from 78 countries.

