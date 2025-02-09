Dubai CommerCity: Hellmann launches robotics automated storage solutions

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, a major global logistics service provider, and Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, announced the successful implementation of robotics automated storage solutions at Hellmann’s eCommerce Fulfillment Center at DCC.

This new initiative, introduced by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, empowers companies in the logistics sector across the region to expand their storage capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and expedite product delivery to the market.

Hellmann’s innovative UAT program, based on the latest robotics technology, offers flexible, reliable, comprehensive, high-quality, and efficient solutions for warehouses and factories. It also includes blockchain management for a wide range of industries, allowing companies to develop and automate their logistics services using smart technologies, thereby boosting their productivity, growing their business, and expanding their operations.

Abdulrahman Shaheen, Senior Vice President of Property Management and Supply Chain at Dubai CommerCity, said: “We are committed to supporting various innovative and digital solutions that elevate the operational processes of companies within Dubai CommerCity. Hellmann’s innovative program for advanced logistics services, which utilizes robotics technology, adds significant value to the range of leading technologies and services available in our free zone. This program not only supports the growth of companies in the logistics sector but also facilitates their business expansion, enhances the quality and excellence of logistical operations, and accelerates their efficiency and responsiveness to market demands.”

“This type of smart innovation marks a qualitative leap forward, aligning with Dubai CommerCity’s vision to offer the best logistics service technologies. By incorporating cutting-edge solutions such as robotics, AI, and advanced supply chain management, we are enhancing our efforts towards a complete digital transformation, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and the most advanced and innovative logistics services," Shaheen added.

Francois Coron, Managing Director of Hellmann UAE, said: "We are excited about this innovative development. Our investment in robotics solutions will significantly enhance our speed, accuracy, and efficiency, leading to increased warehouse productivity with real-time monitoring and volume flexibility”.

Francois added: “With our centralized location at Dubai CommerCity and by working closely with our customers, we are providing a comprehensive eCommerce fulfillment center that meets all business needs and goals with end-to-end logistics solutions for both B2B and B2C models. This development resonates with our mission to provide reliable integrated logistics solutions powered by technology, expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit."

DCC offers a wide range of benefits and a comprehensive package of logistics services and innovative technologies, underpinned by an integrated infrastructure and digital ecosystem that adhere to the highest global standards and best practices. DCC aims to meet the needs of the companies operating within it, fostering sustainable growth, ensuring business continuity, and embracing the concept of digital trade across all its operations and services. This approach aligns with the objectives of Dubai’s national strategies related to the digital economy and future technologies, ultimately supporting increased foreign direct investment flows into the Emirate and enhancing the business community's economic and investment landscape.

The eCommerce Fulfilment Center of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, with its strategic location at the Logistics Cluster of Dubai CommerCity, leverages cutting-edge technologies to manage logistics operations and innovations to boost the efficiency of supply chains and cargo handling processes, utilizing the latest technological advancements and digital solutions.

