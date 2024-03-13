Dubai CommerCity records unprecedented growth in its digital trade operations throughout 2023

Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has recorded unprecedented growth in its digital trade operations and transit portal during 2023, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.

The volume of goods processed through its transit platform, DCC Way, increased by 56% in 2023, while the number of orders fulfilled via its digital trade platform grew by 158%. Additionally, there was a 92% increase in goods shipping operations from distribution centres facilitated by its digital trade platforms.

Abdulrahman Shahin, Executive Vice President of Operations at Dubai CommerCity, said: "The remarkable growth in Dubai CommerCity's digital trade operations and transit portal reflects Dubai's positioning as a global hub for the digital economy, in line with the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. These achievements further underscore Dubai's standing as a pivotal economic hub regionally, and as a leading logistics centre, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double Dubai’s GDP and attract foreign direct investment.”

He continued, “These results follow Dubai CommerCity’s new strategic direction, which it began implementing in late 2022, adopting the concept of digital commerce in its operations and services. This furthers align with the objectives of the national strategies related to the digital economy and future technologies in Dubai, leading to increased foreign direct investment in the Emirate and improving the business community and its economic and investment scene,” he added.

Shahin emphasized that the record growth witnessed in digital commerce operations reflects Dubai's comprehensive digital transformation efforts. He pledged Dubai CommerCity's commitment to further develop its digital ecosystem, streamlining operations for companies and entrepreneurs while attracting more global investors to benefit from its unique offerings.

Dubai CommerCity provides a competitive digital trade system, innovative solutions, advisory services on sector regulations, integrated logistics solutions, including warehousing and last mile delivery solutions, integrated digital trade platform solutions, digital marketing services, and other support services. Spanning 2.1 million square feet and developed at a cost of AED3.2 billion, Dubai CommerCity offers modern offices, advanced warehouses, and flexible spaces tailored to the needs of digital trade companies across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia regions.

