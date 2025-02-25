Dubai Cracks Down on Telemarketing Violations: 159 Companies Fined AED 50,000 Each Under New Regulations

New regulations concerning telemarketing practices introduced in 2024 contribute to providing a world-leading, sustainable business environment, in line with the goals of the D33 Agenda

174 companies received warnings, with 159 companies subsequently fined AED50,000 each for violating telemarketing regulations

Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has taken decisive steps to regulate telemarketing practices, with the aim of protecting consumer rights and promoting positive business standards. These efforts have been implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Economy (MoEc) and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. 56 of 2024 concerning the regulation of telemarketing practices, and Cabinet Decision No. 57 of 2024 regarding violations and administrative penalties for actions contravening the provisions of Decision No. 56.

These regulations aim to reduce unwanted telemarketing calls, ensuring consumer comfort and protecting their privacy. They also work to enhance consumer trust in businesses by ensuring that companies adhere to appropriate channels and timings for marketing their products, thereby building a positive business climate.

DCCPFT is committed to taking proactive and swift actions to implement these regulations. Since the resolutions came into effect in August 2024, DCCPFT issued initial warnings to 174 companies in Dubai to ensure compliance. Subsequently, fines of AED50,000 were imposed on 159 companies that failed to adhere to the regulations.

DCCPFT’s robust approach aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and to further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. By curbing market-disruptive practices, DCCPFT is committed to creating a fair competitive landscape that enhances economic stability and consumer protection.

The regulatory legislation applies to all licensed companies in the UAE, including those in free zones, whose products and services are marketed through telephone calls. In accordance with the resolutions, key guiding principles for telemarketing activities include: not contacting consumers whose numbers are registered in the ‘Do Not Call Registry’ (DNCR), which is managed by TDRA, only making calls from 9:00am to 6:00pm; and notifying the consumer at the start of the call if it’s being recorded.

Guided by Dubai’s visionary leadership and in line with the goals of the D33 Agenda, DCCPFT is dedicated to ensuring that new regulations are implemented in a way that supports businesses while protecting consumers from negative and problematic business practices. The implementation of telephone marketing regulations is a key component of a comprehensive strategy to establish a regulatory framework that promotes best practices to achieve economic stability and protect consumer interests. In addition, it contributes to further enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, as well as the best city to visit, live and work in.

DCCPFT continues to promote awareness of the regulations for businesses in the Emirate, sharing recommendations that companies should follow to avoid fines and penalties, in addition to introducing consumers to these decisions to ensure that they understand their rights and the mechanism for filing complaints. At the same time, DCCPFT always provides companies with a legal mechanism to appeal fines, ensuring the highest levels of fairness and transparency.

Consumers receiving unwanted telemarketing calls can take steps to ensure their rights are protected and help prevent such practices by visiting:

https://consumerrights.ae/en/Pages/default.aspx

